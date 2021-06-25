New pollinator garden to be built at Lynchburg Grows

Lynchburg Grows has been awarded a $1,000 grant this week from Keep Virginia Beautiful, as part of its 30 in 30 Green Grants program.
The money will be used to build a pollinator garden on Lynchburg Grows' 6.8 acre farm near City Stadium, a news release sent Friday states.
By planting a large variety of native plants that attract and feed native pollinators, Lynchburg Grows is creating a space that is not only beautiful, but also important to crop yields, since many crops rely on insect pollinators.
"We're starting to put plants in the ground this weekend," said CSA Manager Jennifer Porter, who is managing the garden project, "and we can't wait for all the human and insect visitors to come and enjoy it!"
The pollinator garden began with a $2,500 gift from donors Kay and Kent Van Allen and the $1,000 grant will provide the funds needed to complete the project by the fall, the release states.
Lynchburg Grows is a non-profit urban farm with a mission to provide access to healthy food and purposeful jobs to individuals with disabilities. The farm produces thousands of pounds of food annually, which is distributed through their Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) program and Farm Store, donated to local organizations that feed the hungry, and to participants in their prescription produce program, FreshRx.
Every year, government, non-profit, civic and service organizations in Virginia are invited to apply for 30 in 30 Green Grants. Grants ranging from $500 to $1,000 are awarded to organizations working to tackle an environmental concern in their community regarding litter prevention, recycling, cigarette litter prevention, or community beautification. Since 2011, Keep Virginia Beautiful has provided $254,500 for 320 different environmental programs and projects all across the Commonwealth. This is due to the generosity of Keep Virginia Beautiful's partner Altria, as well as additional support from Coca-Cola, WestRock, and Keep America Beautiful.