New pollinator garden to be built at Lynchburg Grows

Lynchburg Grows has been awarded a $1,000 grant this week from Keep Virginia Beautiful, as part of its 30 in 30 Green Grants program.

The money will be used to build a pollinator garden on Lynchburg Grows' 6.8 acre farm near City Stadium, a news release sent Friday states.

By planting a large variety of native plants that attract and feed native pollinators, Lynchburg Grows is creating a space that is not only beautiful, but also important to crop yields, since many crops rely on insect pollinators.

"We're starting to put plants in the ground this weekend," said CSA Manager Jennifer Porter, who is managing the garden project, "and we can't wait for all the human and insect visitors to come and enjoy it!"

The pollinator garden began with a $2,500 gift from donors Kay and Kent Van Allen and the $1,000 grant will provide the funds needed to complete the project by the fall, the release states.