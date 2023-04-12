A public hearing will be held May 8 on proposed rate changes for the Bedford County Nursing Home.

Historically, day rates at the nursing home on Falling Creek Road in Bedford are reviewed and adjusted annually to reflect the marketplace, according to a staff report to the Bedford County Board of Supervisors. Room rate adjustments have been paused since 2020 due to uncertainty during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rates for a shared room with a shared bathroom are proposed to go from $249 to $264, from $254 to $269 for a private room with a shared bathroom and from $259 to $274 for a private room with a private bathroom. The laundry services fee of $50 and medical supplies fee of $115 are each proposed to go to zero dollars.

The new rates would increase revenue generated per private pay resident approximately $450 a month, according to county documents. The nursing home averages around 10 private pay residents per month.

If approved, the new rates would take effect July 1. The board’s May 8 meeting is at 7 p.m. in the third floor meeting room of the county administration building, 122 E. Main St., Bedford.

