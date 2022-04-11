New restaurant opening this summer in former Fifth & Federal location

A new restaurant will be open soon in the former Fifth & Federal Station location.

Stephanie and Andrew Grant, who have a combined 45 years of restaurant industry experience, most recently at Hill City Pub, will be the new owners of McKanix — a play on the word “mechanics,” but the idea is that it would be someone’s name and would be car-themed, Stephanie Grant said.

The restaurant at 801 5th St. is planned to open this summer.

“This place is perfect for our concept that we've been wanting to open for a long time,” she said. “When we saw that Fifth & Federal was closed, we reached out.”

Because the restaurant already has a lot of that theme in place, the Grants don’t plan to change too much on the interior.

Stephanie Grant said they are going to do some repainting and plan to change the floor as well as add new TVs and photos of cars on the bar.

“A lot of this stuff hasn’t been here that long, but we just want it to look brand new,” she said. “We want to be able to utilize as much as possible. We have to do some cleaning, but aside from that we can make most everything brand new and make it operational again. But it's about more redecorating and rebranding it for our concept.”

The menu will feature mostly food you can eat with your hands, she said.

“There's a big smoker box outside so we want to do food from that, but we won’t always have the same product and we’ll run specials. But we will also have burgers and hot dogs but also some healthy options too,” she said.

They plan continue to offer live music and a full bar but won’t focus on whiskey and bourbon as much as Fifth & Federal did.

