New restaurant to open at Smith Mountain Lake this spring

Napoli By The Lake will open at Bernard’s Landing at Smith Mountain Lake in Bedford County this spring.

The new restaurant is owned by Ray and Susan Wilson, a news release states. This is their second restaurant in the area as they also operate Napoli Cowboy on Burnt Chimney Road in Wirtz.

Napoli By The Lake will bring a different menu to Bernard’s Landing Resort and Events Center that fits with lake living for both adults and children, the release states.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to open a second restaurant at Smith Mountain Lake," Ray Wilson said in the release.

"By having this restaurant on the water we will be able to increase our reach to the community as guests can come by land and water. It also gives us the opportunity to offer new menu options as well as many of our specials from our current location. We are also working with Bernard’s Landing Resort and Events Center to expand outdoor dining options and have a great bar working under state mandates”.

Napoli By The Lake plans to open in the Spring with hours of 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays. As the lake season arrives and they the restaurants builds their staff, it will open for lunch and additional days.

