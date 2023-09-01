BEDFORD — A retro arcade is set to locate on the site of Arrington & Andrews country store and deli on Virginia 122 about a mile north of Liberty High School following zoning approval Monday from the Bedford County Board of Supervisors.

The board voted unanimously to authorize a special use permit for the arcade and game room, which will convert the existing 3,000-square-foot auto shop on site for the new indoor amusement use, according to the county.

The 6-acre parcel at 2907 Big Island Highway is zoned Agricultural Residential and requires the special use permit, which in this case will not include gambling or skilled games for that purpose.

“What we are looking to have is a family place to go, retro arcade — pinball machines, skee ball, Pac-Man…all the things you used to see when you were growing up,” D.W. Lawhorne, representing applicant James W. Andrews, said.

The arcade may put a pool table in at some point and the family-friendly atmosphere will complement the store, Lawhorne said.

“The ability to play games with your family and have a good time is what we’re looking for,” Lawhorne said. “We just want something fun for people to go with their family and have a good time.”

Andrews’ application said converting the tire shop into an arcade will help economic growth in the county. Lawhorne said all the games will be turned on to free play so a customer pays an admission price and can stay as long as they want within business hours.

“We’re going to have everything turned on — you pay a small fee and play,” Lawhorne said.

He recently told the Bedford County Planning Commission the goal is to have special events at the arcade, including around Halloween. Alcohol, vaping and smoking will be prohibited, according to Lawhorne.

Supervisor Charla Bansley said she is excited for children to be more socially active at the new site and engaged in a fun activity apart from cellphones. Supervisor Mickey Johnson said the new attraction is a good alternative for youth looking for things to do in the county that is not related to their phones.

Supervisor Tammy Parker added she wishes the game room was operating when she went to Liberty High School.

“Because I know where I would have been,” Parker added.