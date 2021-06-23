New rooftop bar opens in downtown Lynchburg

A long-awaited new rooftop bar has opened in downtown Lynchburg, offering food, drinks and picturesque views.

Gordon and Jason Cudd are the owners of No. 7 Rooftop Bar at 1208 Commerce St., on the seventh floor of the Parkview on the Bluff condos downtown.

The brothers also own Fratelli Italian Kitchen, which is located at the bottom of the building on the Bluffwalk.

The rooftop is open but with a limited menu due to staff issues, Gordon Cudd said, and once fully staffed it will have brunch on the weekend and an expanded menu.

Jason Cudd said the space — which offers three views of downtown plus miles of the James River, the Blue Ridge Mountains and Riverfront Park — has a comfortable atmosphere with garage doors that open and close during the summer and winter months.

The bar seats 150 people and offers multiple TVs and two fire pits.

“I feel like it’s a great location in the middle of the city,” he said. “There are very few rooftops with this view."

Gordon Cudd said he’s always excited when someone opens a new business downtown.