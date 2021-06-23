New rooftop bar opens in downtown Lynchburg

A long-awaited new rooftop bar has opened in downtown Lynchburg, offering food, drinks and picturesque views.
Gordon and Jason Cudd are the owners of No. 7 Rooftop Bar at 1208 Commerce St., on the seventh floor of the Parkview on the Bluff condos downtown.
The brothers also own Fratelli Italian Kitchen, which is located at the bottom of the building on the Bluffwalk.
The rooftop is open but with a limited menu due to staff issues, Gordon Cudd said, and once fully staffed it will have brunch on the weekend and an expanded menu.
Jason Cudd said the space — which offers three views of downtown plus miles of the James River, the Blue Ridge Mountains and Riverfront Park — has a comfortable atmosphere with garage doors that open and close during the summer and winter months.
The bar seats 150 people and offers multiple TVs and two fire pits.
“I feel like it’s a great location in the middle of the city,” he said. “There are very few rooftops with this view."
Gordon Cudd said he’s always excited when someone opens a new business downtown.
“Anytime someone does that, it brings more people down here,” he said. “Downtown isn’t done yet.”
The Cudds are proud of the way the bar and restaurant has turned out and are excited to be able to open during the summer.
“I’ve been to a lot of rooftop bars and I rarely see anything that has this much stuff incorporated into them,” Gordon Cudd said. “You have a great indoor and outdoor area and the fire pits and heaters are the same thing you see at Top Golf and it keeps you warm when you’re outside in the middle of winter.”
He said people can take photographs of the view from the roof, but they won't do it any justice.
“I think when you see it for yourself, you’ll see this one has the best view,” he said.