New small business training program coming to Altavista

A new nine-week training course designed to help business owners who have been adversely impacted by COVID-19 is coming to Altavista this April.

The Altavista Business Blueprint program, hosted by the Small Business Development Center — Lynchburg Region, will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays from April 8 to June 3 at the Altavista Train Station at 414 Washington St.

Registration is free; those interested can register online at: https://sbdclynchburgregion.org/blueprint/

The first four weeks of the Altavista Business Blueprint will cover topics including COVID-19 challenges, testing, sales strategy changes and improving profitability. In contrast, the remaining five weeks of the training sessions will cover concepts including local COVID-19 relief, legal compliance issues, achieving post-course business success, growing the right team and gearing up for scale.

Attendees will hear messages and presentations from professionals in various fields, including legal, human relations, banking, marketing and finance, as well as advisors and coaches from the SBDC.

With tools to navigate in a post-pandemic world, Stephanie Keener, executive director of the SBDC — Lynchburg region, said the program will help to grow and sustain Altavista businesses.

