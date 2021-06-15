New soap makery opens in Lynchburg

A new plant-based soap makery has opened on Wards Road.

Buff City Soap, a Southern-based lifestyle brand, is known for its handmade, plant-based soap and body products. The company creates high-quality products free of harsh chemicals, detergents, dyes, animal fats, and sulfates, a news release states.

“Bringing Buff City Soap to Virginia is very exciting for us,” said local owner JT Fauber in the release. “We know the local community here in Lynchburg will be impressed by the smell, texture and quality of our products and the fact that they will know every ingredient that goes into making them."

Each Buff City Soap store offers traditional soap bars, body butters, shower oils, and bath bombs, along with a facial care line, men’s care product line, plant-based laundry detergent, pet care products and bath accessories. Each shop includes a makery, where employees handcraft each product in-store and customers can customize their products.

Furthering its customization promise, the shops also host birthday parties, ladies’ nights and other group events.

The new store is located at 3911 Wards Rd. Suite G.

