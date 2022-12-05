New sorting machine helping USPS deliver Christmas for Lynchburg residents

With an estimated $210.1 billion to be spent online during the 2022 holiday season, according to Adobe, the United States Postal Service is gearing up for a busy season. But in Lynchburg, thanks to a new processing machine, the city's postal facility on Odd Fellows Road is prepared for the uptick in volume.

Lynchburg's USPS facility now is home to one of 249 new package sorting machines across the nation, part of a 10-year, $40 billion investment by the postal service as a part of the Delivering for America plan, an initiative launched in 2021 by United States Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.

Since 2020, the online shopping market has steadily grown. According to Adobe's Holiday Shopping Report, online shopping brought in $188 billion in revenue in 2020. That number jumped to $205 billion in 2021, and is expected to approach $210 billion this year.

Philip Bogenberger, a communications specialist for the postal service's North Carolina and Virginia districts, said Lynchburg is one of only three localities in the Commonwealth that received this type of machine.

"We're an organization that can trace its history back 250 years to now having modern technology that is doing everything like this, it's incredible," Bogenberger said inside the bustling USPS facility early Monday morning.

USPS employees place items on the conveyor belt of the machine, and they are carried under a scanner. Once scanned, parcels are taken down the line and automatically diverted into bins, which designate where they will be delivered to.

The prior sorting process required workers to hand place each parcel in designated bins, meaning just about every package was a hands-on process. Now, with new investments, the USPS has made the sorting process almost fully-automated in Lynchburg.

"You talk about what kind of infrastructure and modernization of your retail and delivery networks, that was a major part of the Delivering for America plan. It's got us on the right track to where we need to be."

Across the nation, Bogenberger said, the USPS can sort and process up to 60 million packages per day with the 249 new machines.

Lynchburg Postmaster Jeff Lee said the facility sees more volume every Monday leading up until Christmas, but the new machine allows the workers to sort the parcels at a faster rate.

"We were initially doing six or seven pallets, now it's doing eight or nine pallets. We're up to an estimated 13,000 parcels [per day]; the machine is awesome as far as what it processes ..." Lee said.

Lee said the facility delivers an estimated 2,000 to 3,000 parcels during its 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. runs in the city, which "lets them ... get in the truck and fit the rest of the mail in for the rest of the day."

As Dec. 25 nears, there are several important dates to remember for shipping and mailing purposes, Bogenberger said.

"I like to give people a suggestion first, and that is to always mail early, that way they can relax and enjoy the holidays" he said. "But we're there just in case there's that last minute gift you find that's perfect for somebody."

Bogenberger said retail or ground packages should be mailed by Dec. 17; first class mail should be sent by Dec. 19; priority mail by Dec. 21, and priority express should be sent by Dec. 23, as he said priority express mail is delivered 365 days out of the year.

"There's always somebody who doesn't have the time, but we've got them covered."