New Southern-style comfort-food eatery opening in the Plaza

UPDATE: A new cafeteria-style Southern comfort food eatery is opening Monday in the Plaza shopping center.

Valerie Braxton is opening Val’s Comfort Kitchen, selling comfort food such as wings, fish, fried chicken, meatloaf, pork chops, green beans, collard greens, and mac and cheese, as well as chicken salads and sandwiches.

“So we’ll have something for everyone,” she said.

Braxton has been in the food business for 30 years and previously ran Lasting Impressions Catering for almost a decade.

Val’s Comfort Kitchen will be located near Roses Express at 2323 Memorial Avenue, Unit 11C.

Braxton initially planned to open the restaurant Friday but posted about the changed opening date Thursday evening on Facebook.

 

