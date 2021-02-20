New Staunton River canoe launch slated for spring

Altavista Town Council has envisioned the project for years — a new canoe launch along the Staunton River that will give people who love to paddle, fish and boat the option for a half-day float, launching from a point about five miles west of town, and taking out at the English Park boat ramp.
Now, after years of waiting, completion is tentatively set for mid-May, with in-water construction wrapping by March 15.
Altavista Mayor Mike Mattox talks about the vision often, a part of a regional goal to create a "blueway" all the way down the Staunton River, from the Leesville Dam to Long Island, Brookneal and beyond.
The Dalton Landing's Canoe Launch, slated for a spot off Virginia 43, has been in the works for years. It's the culmination of nearly a decade of conversations, and work started in earnest in 2017, when it was approved as part of the town's capital improvement plan.
Construction began in October 2020 after a series of setbacks, some relating to Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries regulations that triggered delays in late 2017.
In order to comply with river and wildlife regulations protecting the Roanoke logperch — a federally listed endangered species — construction cannot occur in the Staunton River during the species’ spawning season March 15 through June 15.
Different grant applications and other efforts to secure funding also delayed the project.
Amie Owens, Altavista assistant town manager, said construction of the project carries a price tag of $435,420, with $198,720 of that provided by local funds, and the other $236,700 funded by the Virginia Department of Recreation and Conservation recreation trail grant.
“I’m very excited because I know the excitement surrounding the project itself," said Owens.
It's a project that's been moving full throttle in her about five months with the town, and she knows it's been a much anticipated project for many years.
She said wet weather has set them back a bit in recent weeks, but they still anticipate being able to meet the March 15 in-water construction deadline. Next steps include creating cofferdams so that the launch itself can be built in the river.
Councilman Tim George said he's hopeful this time around and has his fingers crossed that weather and endangered-species concerns won't delay the project yet again.
He said the river is an asset to the community and people in the town gravitate toward recreation. More accessible and manageable floats and river access can bring more development to Altavista, he said, and he hopes to see bait-and-tackle shops and boat rentals pop up to meet demand.
Currently, if river-goers want to take out at English Park, they have to put in at the Leesville Dam. It's a full-day float of about 10 miles and doesn't allow for much flexibility.
According to Owens, the Dalton Landing canoe launch will allow for an about 7-mile float that takes around five hours. Getting closer to spring, she said, residents are ready to have the project completed, and looking forward to having a new place to put in and enjoy Staunton River.
After in-river construction is complete, the parking lot will be paved and other amenities will be installed — like picnic tables, trashcans, signage and solar lights. Current plans for the lot show about 25 parking spots, five of which will be large enough for trailer parking.
Mattox said it's been a long time coming, and he and council hope it will be a lasting addition to the town that will be used long into the future.
"Altavista is trying to lead the way," Mattox said. "We hope it will bring in people from more than just our little part of Virginia ... it's another reason to come to Altavista, enjoy the people and enjoy the community."