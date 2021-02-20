New Staunton River canoe launch slated for spring

Currently, if river-goers want to take out at English Park, they have to put in at the Leesville Dam. It's a full-day float of about 10 miles and doesn't allow for much flexibility.

According to Owens, the Dalton Landing canoe launch will allow for an about 7-mile float that takes around five hours. Getting closer to spring, she said, residents are ready to have the project completed, and looking forward to having a new place to put in and enjoy Staunton River.

After in-river construction is complete, the parking lot will be paved and other amenities will be installed — like picnic tables, trashcans, signage and solar lights. Current plans for the lot show about 25 parking spots, five of which will be large enough for trailer parking.

Mattox said it's been a long time coming, and he and council hope it will be a lasting addition to the town that will be used long into the future.

"Altavista is trying to lead the way," Mattox said. "We hope it will bring in people from more than just our little part of Virginia ... it's another reason to come to Altavista, enjoy the people and enjoy the community."

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.