New theater company launches in Lynchburg

While some theater companies were forced to postpone seasons, furlough staff and artists, or close and disband altogether due to the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic, James River Theatre Company is just getting started.
Co-founded by theater lovers and professionals Maggie Hendrix and Christina Crouch of Lynchburg, James River Theatre Company aims to bring fresh takes and reimaginings of classical plays such as the works of Shakespeare, many of which will focus on strong female characters; create an inclusive, diverse crew and company of actors for their performances; and cultivate a primarily women-led theater.
“One of the things that we both started seeing was that there was a lack of women-led theater,” Hendrix, an actor, said. “A lot of times, you don’t see women directors, or costumers, stage managers, running crew, etc. We really wanted to give women a voice here in Lynchburg, an opportunity for them to flourish in a place that’s safe for them to do so.”
Crouch, a theater enthusiast who has worked in theater production, concurred.
The company’s first production is William Shakespeare’s comedy, “Much Ado About Nothing,” opening Nov. 6.
Setting “Much Ado” in 1918, in the midst of women’s suffrage, the Great War, and the flu pandemic, James River Theatre Company will bring to life the independent, strong-willed suffragette, Beatrice; her cousin, Hero; the self-declared forever bachelor, captain Benedick returning from the war, and the rest of “Much Ado’s” characters. Giving Beatrice and Hero “their own agency” as women is one goal of the production.
“A lot of times, women are written in a very negative light in those, or there aren’t as many woman characters,” Hendrix said of female characters in many classical plays. “Gender bending, flipping the script as much as we can, highlighting the strong women roles that were written by Shakespeare or other classical authors … trying to delve deep into that more is our goal for the long, foreseeable future.”
The play will be performed at the Lynchburg Museum. Setting “Much Ado” in 1918 during the women’s suffrage movement coincides with the 100th anniversary of some women winning the right to vote in the United States. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore the Lynchburg Museum System’s exhibit of women’s suffrage while at the venue.
“The stars aligned,” Crouch said of the timing.
Discussions and planning for starting up the new theater company began in January, Crouch said, a few months before the pandemic struck full force. Crouch and Hendrix continued dreaming and strategizing through the shut-down but debated whether to shelve the theater company’s launch or start anyway in the midst of unconventional and challenging times. In the end, they decided to go for it and officially launched in July.
“We just want to bring some joy back into 2020,” Crouch said.
In spite of the pandemic, Crouch and Hendrix said they did not encounter as many hurdles as may have been expected. The primary obstacles the company faced, Crouch said, were fewer in-person planning meetings and the play’s Pennsylvania-based director, Brodie Robinson, tuning in for auditions via Zoom instead of in person.
“He wasn’t here physically, and that’s really hard for a director, because you can’t get the vibe. You can’t get what is really happening in the room, because you’re watching it through a camera,” Crouch said. “But we cast it. We did it. And everybody was a really good sport about it. They were just kind of like, ‘Oh, my director is on a laptop. OK, here’s my audition!’”
Actors and crew members are all paid for their work, something Hendrix and Crouch said they are grateful and proud to provide for artists and theater workers during a time where many in the industry have lost work.
“This is wonderful that we are able to offer paid roles and positions to people in the middle of a pandemic,” Hendrix said. “I have several friends up in New York and Chicago, and it’s completely disheartening to see that our art form is dying because of a global pandemic. Work is hard to find, so the fact that Christina and I are able to launch our company in this year, at this moment, at this time, is truly amazing, in that we are able to kind of help keep the arts alive here in Lynchburg.”
Actors came to audition for “Much Ado” weeks ago from Lynchburg and beyond, including Appomattox, Madison Heights, Richmond and Scottsville, Hendrix said. Professional actors, “non-professionals,” and recent graduates of master’s degree programs or undergraduates made up responders to the casting call.
The company is currently operating as an LLC, Hendrix said, and any money made goes directly back into the company. Official nonprofit status will be pursued moving forward.
With the help of sponsors and anticipated ticket sale proceeds, James River Theatre Company will be able to pay its actors and crew after the show’s run, as well as pay rent to the Lynchburg Museum for performance space, Hendrix said. Costumes and props are coming from multiple sources, whether rented, donated, or purchased.
Performances will adhere to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended COVID-19 guidelines.
Seating will be at half capacity, with 30 places available per show. Guests will be required to wear masks, practice social distancing, and have their temperature checked before entry. Hand sanitizer will be available, and frequently touched surfaces will be regularly sanitized.
“We are approaching this as safely as we possibly can,” Hendrix said. “We do not want to put anybody, actors or audience, at risk.”
The goal is to eventually find their own brick-and-mortar location for the theater company, but in the meantime, Hendrix and Crouch said they will be performing in various spaces in downtown Lynchburg and surrounding areas that may be lesser known.
“With each show, our goal is to highlight a new space in downtown Lynchburg or the surrounding areas,” Crouch said. “That’s kind of our goal, is to continue to shine light on hole in the wall spaces that not many people would have heard of.”
Performances are currently operating on a show-by-show basis as the company sees how things develop. Two upcoming shows have not been announced yet, but Crouch and Hendrix said plans are in the works to be announced at a later date.
Through reimagining classical plays, part of James River Theatre Company’s mission is to revive a love of the classics, and inspire current and future generations of theater industry professionals and audiences while promoting social progress, inclusivity and feminism.
“It does not matter your gender; your sexual orientation; who you identify as a person,” Hendrix said of the environment the company seeks to foster. “The job and the goal of a true feminist is that everybody is equal, and everybody is included. That is something we want to make sure is constantly represented here in Lynchburg: humanity is humanity. Everybody is equal.”
