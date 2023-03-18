The Lynchburg Fire Department recently received "a road map to the invisible," in the words of Battalion Chief David Jackson — brand-new thermal imaging cameras.

Earlier this year, the department purchased 15 new Seek Attack Pro model thermal imaging cameras for $45,000 in total, covered by an Aid to Localities grant, which is provided to fire departments throughout the commonwealth through the Virginia Department of Fire Programs.

While Jackson said the department has used similar cameras for about 20 years, the new cameras come with technology used in the military.

According to the department, the waterproof cameras feature a 320-by-340 high-resolution thermal sensor, 76,800 temperature pixels for maximum clarity and sensitivity on the pictures, a 57-degree field of view and operate with one button.

Jackson said these new cameras give firefighters "the highest level of information you can get in the most simple manner."

Battalion Chief Kenny Turner was one of the leaders in securing the new cameras. Turner said the previous models had become "unreliable" for service calls, leading the department to launch a committee to start the process of selecting new cameras in November 2022.

"We ask a lot of our firefighters every day," Turner said. "We ask them to put their lives in danger to protect, you know, their coworkers and citizens and visitors. So we felt like we needed to give them a better product to do that."

Turner said the department tested six different models of cameras in real-life situations and concluded on the Attack Pro model, which he said is a first-generation camera from a newer company. But the use of military-grade thermal technology on this version "stood out" for the committee.

"The clarity of the view that the camera presented, the quickness that it can pick up heat changes, just many factors put this camera out in front of the rest by a pretty good margin," Turner added.

Turner said all of the department's frontline fire apparatus — ladder trucks, engines, heavy rescue unit and battalion chief vehicles — have one of the cameras on board.

With this technology, Turner said firefighters can use the cameras in "zero visibility" to locate trapped citizens; monitor heat thermals to see where heat is escaping from; and to even potentially save another firefighter from a blaze.

"Without those," Turner said, "very often you'll just go right past any victim laying in the floor. But with the cameras and the heat signatures in the new technology, it gives you a very clear view of what you're scanning. And potentially victims stand out very quick and clear."

The department also can use the cameras to pick up water leaks behind walls, as the cameras can register differences in temperature that could lead to electrical problems, Turner said.

Battalion Chief Jackson was the battalion chief on duty for a fire in February at Masterbrand Cabinets in Lynchburg, where the cameras were put to use to identify exactly where the fire was.

"When they first got there, there was some light, wispy smoke. But using a thermal imager allowed them to actually identify where in that wall space the fire was at. It was enclosed on one side and enclosed on another," Jackson said.

"That thermal imager just gives us that ability to see the heat inside and lets us pinpoint where the efforts of suppression needs to go," he said.

According to both Jackson and Turner, all firefighters are trained to use the cameras, and the cameras typically have a lifespan of three to five years. They also have a maintenance plan to check them out every six months for any damage or upgrades needed.

Both chiefs expressed their gratitude to city leadership for their commitment to ensuring the department has the top of the line technology to keep citizens safe.

"The technology that comes so fast with these things is something that we are trying as a department to stay ahead of and stay in pace with, so that we're providing the best possible service that we can to the citizens of Lynchburg at any time," Jackson said.

Turner said of the city that "the commitment to us gives me the ability to commit my firefighters to life-and-death situations every day, knowing that I'm giving them the best technology that I can give them."

"I'm very gracious to city council and the fire chief for allowing me to get this committee up and spend taxpayer dollars on equipment that ultimately potentially can be used to save their lives."