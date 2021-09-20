New Town of Bedford attorney ready to serve

The Town of Bedford's recently appointed attorney says he's looking forward to serving in his new role and helping the town of approximately 6,600 residents achieve its goals.
Mike Lockaby, 40, was appointed July 29 in the wake of former town attorney William Berry IV’s retirement after 37 years in the position.
Lockaby, a New Hampshire native, came south for school, attending the University of Virginia from 1999 to 2002, then moved on to William and Mary for law school. Lockaby fell in love with the state and the people, he said; he has lived in Virginia ever since and has been practicing law for almost 15 years.
After finishing law school, Lockaby found his calling in local government. His career kicked off in Northern Virginia, where he remained for seven years working for a small firm that worked with local governments, chiefly in matters of real estate, zoning, and real estate tax work.
During those seven years, Lockaby also met his wife. Eventually, the couple decided to move to a more congenial area where they could start a family. Lockaby became the county attorney for Louisa County before transitioning to the Salem-based firm Guynn, Waddell, Carroll & Lockaby, where he currently works and will continue to work in addition to his new town attorney duties. Most recently, Lockaby served as county attorney for Amherst County while still part of the law firm.
Lockaby found his passion in local government infrastructure, economic development, and public finance. Those areas are where he focuses his practice.
“Different lawyers are motivated by different things,” Lockaby said. “I really, really enjoy seeing the impact of my work.”
Infrastructure such as roads, sidewalks, waste disposal services, and electricity are examples of things taken for granted until they suddenly are not there, Lockaby said.
The Town of Bedford is unique in that it generates its own electricity, Lockaby said, a service that expands to also cover about a third of Bedford County. It is a feature of the town the attorney said he appreciates.
Lockaby also worked on the Old Bedford Middle School development project, which will convert some buildings on the historic campus into an apartment complex, a boutique hotel, and repurpose the former gymnasium and cafeteria buildings. Alongside Berry, the former town attorney who recently retired, Lockaby helped iron out negotiations and documentation to help steer the project forward.
“What appeals to me is figuring out how to appropriately and wisely achieve the goals of a quality community that the elected officials have a vision for,” Lockaby said. “Bedford Town Council does have a vision, and I really want to help them get to it.”
Vice Mayor Steve Rush put forth Lockaby’s name as his nominee for the town attorney position. The appointment passed through council in a unanimous vote on July 29.
“I’ve seen his work product, and that’s what impressed me,” Rush said of his top pick. “Prior knowledge helps.”
Rush added Lockaby has always been professional, has a strong resume, and specializes in local government matters, making him a perfect fit for the role of town attorney.
Lockaby’s colleagues at Guynn, Waddell, Carroll & Lockaby are supportive of his new position, and praised Lockaby’s professionalism and expertise in his field, along with his genuine desire to help others.
“I could talk to you about Mike for days,” said attorney Jim Guynn, who has worked with Lockaby in Salem for about seven years. “Mike is a terrific combination of being very professional as an attorney. He is very well known across the state for his knowledge of local government law, and on top of all that, he’s just a great person. He’s one of the nicest people you’ll ever meet.”
Lockaby said he hopes to remain a public servant through at least 2058 — by then, he said he would match the career length of his town attorney predecessor, Berry.
“I consider myself very lucky, and I’m really looking forward to the challenge of serving,” Lockaby said.