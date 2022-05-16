New Town of Bedford police chief officially begins role

The Town of Bedford’s new police chief, Ronnie Lewis, officially began his duties in the role after being sworn in on Monday.

A native of the Lynchburg area who has spent many years in Loudon County and the city of Fairfax, Lewis accepted the position with the town in April, filling the vacancy left by former chief Todd Foreman, who stepped down in February and took a private sector job.

Lewis, 49, is also the Town of Bedford’s first Black chief of police.

Appointed from a shortlist of six job candidates, narrowed down from a total of 30 applications, Town of Bedford manager Bart Warner said Lewis stood out as the most impressive candidate, best fit for the role.

“Ronnie was by far the top choice. Everybody agreed,” Warner said upon announcement of Lewis’s appointment.

Lewis said he is excited to take on this new job, and return to the area where it all began for him.

He credits his high school guidance counselor as one of the most prominent influences who helped him onto the public service career path.

“When I went to Rustburg High School, I was not doing as well in school, so I had a guidance counselor named Ms. Dixon, and she showed me a pamphlet to a national resource curriculum that was in Staunton, so I was able to get accepted into that,” Lewis said.

After the two-week program there, Lewis’s passion for public service was solidified. Soon after, he was offered a job by the United States Forest Service to work in George Washington National Forest.

During his senior year of high school, Lewis took a job fighting forest fires out West. He landed in Boise, Idaho, and spent a few months as a firefighter in the Rocky Mountains, which he said was “the hardest work” he had ever done.

“It showed me that I had the resolve to work hard, and work in a team atmosphere. I absorbed a lot from the people that were around me, and through some of the tough times,” Lewis said. “It also showed me just how difficult public service can be, that you don’t see when you’re watching television.”

During those early years, Lewis credited his captains and other leaders with being valuable mentors who not only helped him grow professionally, and make it in the industry and governmental organizations, but “taught him how to be a man,” to stay focused and work hard to achieve goals.

“My mother told me to try to get mentors in your life,” he said. “I was able to really learn from them.”

Lewis credited his father, who worked on a railroad, with giving him his work ethic.

After his firefighting stint out West, Lewis’s next job was back home with the Lynchburg Fire Department.

“While I was in Lynchburg, I worked my way up through the ranks and was the captain in the fire marshal’s office over fire investigation, which is a law enforcement position,” Lewis said. “I did that for a number of years, and once I did that, I really started liking the field of law enforcement, and I wanted to investigate more crimes than arson and exposure-related crimes.”

His opportunity to pursue the law enforcement track came with a position as a patrol deputy with the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office. However, seeking a smaller locality with what he called a more “hometown feel,” Lewis eventually moved to the City of Fairfax police department. There, he climbed the ranks and became a captain.

“From each person I’ve met in my career, I’ve been able to gain something from them and sort of use that in my next step,” Lewis said. “It hasn’t been one event; it’s just been a number of people I’ve been drawn to that have helped mentor me throughout my career, and there are way too many to name.”

Lewis said he and his family look forward to being back to their roots and close to both his parents, and his wife’s parents. The couple has two children, and one of them — their 19-year-old son — is about to graduate high school. He intends to study emergency medical services and become a firefighter, Lewis said.

“That’s something that he’s wanted to do since he could talk, is be a firefighter,” Lewis said of his son. “You’re sort of leery about it, but excited. He’s got the right personality for it, so I know he’ll do well.”

During his first couple of months in Bedford, Lewis plans to ride along with his officers on patrol and investigations, get a feel for everyone’s daily routines, and generally familiarize himself with the department’s culture, as well as evaluate any potential needs and ways the department can better itself. Part of that, he said, will include talking with employees to hear any ideas or concerns they might have. Lewis also will spend time meeting community members and building relationships with the people he and the department serve.

“It’s going to be a group effort, and I think having a new chief come, that’s a great time for the organization for some people to say, ‘This is something that I‘ve been wanting to do. Is that possible?’ The first month is going to be a real heavy evaluation phase for me,” he said.

“Really, my whole vision is to make sure that the police and the community are intertwined together, with a focus on restorative justice and make sure we’re doing those things,” Lewis said in a previous interview with The News & Advance. “Procedural justice and restorative justice. Those are my two biggest focuses, to make sure that we’re treating people fairly, and really a community department.”

Lewis also has said the mental health of his 90-person department is a top priority.

Lewis has a master’s degree in management from Kaplan University and has gone through additional training programs over the course of his 28-year professional career, including a certified public management program through George Mason University and a program by the Senior Management Institute for Police.

“I’m just excited to start, and finally get back there and get out there and meet some people in the community,” Lewis said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.