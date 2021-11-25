New townhomes give touch of modern to downtown Lynchburg

New townhomes at the corner of Court and 5th Street show off a little bit of modern and a little bit of Atlanta design amidst Lynchburg’s historic downtown, thanks to Dr. Charles Catalano and his family.
Charles and his wife have lived in Lynchburg for more than 30 years and during that time he has kept busy with property development and practicing gastroenterology.
Though he has many projects under his belt, Charles said a few of his favorites have been Irvington Park, Jefferson Place, and his office on Nationwide Drive, Gastroenterology Associates of Central Virginia. Another of Charles’ projects was James River Place, his first Downtown project and current residence.
“I started out way back in the ‘80s buying properties and developing them,” Charles said. “…When I started developing downtown, my son Anthony and his wife Lauren … came on board, so it’s kind of a family thing now.”
Anthony and Lauren currently live in Atlanta but have been intimately involved in this Lynchburg project, Charles said, bringing Anthony’s expertise in sales and working with people, and Lauren’s 10 years in interior design.
The three-level homes each have a two-car garage on the bottom level, accessible by a semi-private driveway. The main living space, with a front entrance onto Court Street, is a bright, open concept layout for the kitchen, dining and living areas. A terrace attached to the living area overlooks the downtown area. Upstairs holds three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a washer/dryer closet.
Though all 13 residential units have similar floorplans, four color schemes are seen throughout the units. The different schemes and fixtures, including colorful front doors, were all chosen by Lauren, Charles said.
“That was her goal,” Charles said. “I wanted it to be distinct, you see a lot of townhome projects that all look alike on the exterior [and] all look alike on the inside.”
While the structure appeared to come together quickly, Charles said the project has been six years in the making. Originally a parking lot, Charles said the plans for the townhomes went through several concepts, designs, and redesigns before the project was hit with COVID-19 related slowdowns.
“Little did we know, there was going to be a lot of issues: supply chain issues, labor issues … but considering the environment, we’ve really been able to deliver the product and the product that we wanted with no compromises, pretty much on time,” Charles said.
Charles said a lot of credit goes to Jamerson Lewis for being able to anticipate issues over the past year in order to keep the project on track.
Terri Proffitt, Real Estate Consultant at Consensus Real Estate Services, has worked with Charles on development projects since 2007. In reference to the new townhomes, Terri said the topography of Lynchburg influenced what kind of building project would be good for the site and in this instance townhomes “just make perfect sense.” Because of the natural slope of the ground, a built-in garage on the bottom floor was doable and cost effective.
“When you get on other sites like the river front, you start talking about having to put parking deck levels and things like that,” Terri said. “So it changes a little bit about what you can plan.”
Part of the plan also was to sell each unit instead of renting them. Terri said while the Downtown residential market is strong, there’s a gap when it comes to purchasing versus renting and, as of early November, all 13 units are either under contract or have officially sold.
The only piece of the new townhomes project that isn’t for sale is a small commercial space facing 5th Street. Though no one has claimed the space yet officially, Charles said he has had a few inquiries.
Just because this project is wrapping up doesn’t mean the Catalano family is done developing in Lynchburg. Charles said he has several other Lynchburg properties and some ideas for how to use them. As of now, future plans are exclusively for new construction as Charles considers restoration an expertise that he’s not as comfortable with.
“I don’t think I’ll be around to see it all happen, but I think my son will, so I’m excited about that,” Charles said. “Bringing him on board and having him cut his teeth on this project has been really good and so we’re going to be moving forward from here probably right into next year, start another project.”
