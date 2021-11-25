New townhomes give touch of modern to downtown Lynchburg

“When you get on other sites like the river front, you start talking about having to put parking deck levels and things like that,” Terri said. “So it changes a little bit about what you can plan.”

Part of the plan also was to sell each unit instead of renting them. Terri said while the Downtown residential market is strong, there’s a gap when it comes to purchasing versus renting and, as of early November, all 13 units are either under contract or have officially sold.

The only piece of the new townhomes project that isn’t for sale is a small commercial space facing 5th Street. Though no one has claimed the space yet officially, Charles said he has had a few inquiries.

Just because this project is wrapping up doesn’t mean the Catalano family is done developing in Lynchburg. Charles said he has several other Lynchburg properties and some ideas for how to use them. As of now, future plans are exclusively for new construction as Charles considers restoration an expertise that he’s not as comfortable with.