New townhomes planned near Locust Thicket in Lynchburg

New townhomes are being built near the historic Locust Thicket property later this year.
The Townes at Locust Thicket are being developed by DBI Capital Investment Group, which has sold 120 duplex lots to Ryan Homes, which will build four-bedroom townhomes that include basements, two-and-a-half baths each and two-car garages.
The townhomes will be about 1,600 square feet each, said Bill Bryant, with DBI Investment Group.
The property also will include a playground.
The townhomes for sale will be located off Confederate Avenue, one block off Old Forest Road, on 23 acres of wooded land.
Bryant said the road construction is underway and once that is complete, construction on the townhomes will begin. He said the project should be complete by late winter 2021 or early spring 2022.
“The location is really convenient to Liberty University and the University of Lynchburg,” he said. “It’s just a great Lynchburg location and I think it’s needed. I think it will meet a demand that the city needs for quality homes. I think it’s a good purpose for that land which was undeveloped forever.”
The nearby Locust Thicket property is historically noteworthy. Revolutionary War Maj. Samuel Scott bought the land in 1786, built the plantation manor house around 1790 and is buried on the property. Union and Confederate troops clashed in the area on June 17 and June 18, 1864, damaging the plantation house during the Battle of Lynchburg.
