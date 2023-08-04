A new townhome development is coming to Pine Haven Drive after a recent decision from the Campbell County Board of Supervisors.

The board unanimously approved a 71-unit development in the Timberlake area, rezoning a 6.5-acre parcel from residential manufactured housing to residential multi-family.

The site is located at the end of Pine Haven Drive, off Timberlake Road, and near its intersection with Waterlick Road, with associated parking, and served by public water and sewer.

According to the plans, there will only be one entrance from Pine Haven Drive.

Paul Harvey, director of community development, said one of the main points of concern of county officials is the traffic impact.

He said the area currently has a traffic count of about 430 vehicles per day, with eight single-family homes located at the south end of the street; but most of the traffic is attributed to the businesses along Timberlake as out of the 430 vehicle trips, 80 are attributed to the homes on Pine Haven.

Harvey said the proposed townhouses will add about 479 vehicle trips, a little more than double the current traffic.

Applicant Norm Walton said VDOT will require widening the road.

“We do believe that all this can be done within the existing right away. We are not proposing to take anybody’s front yard, property or anything,” adding the project would be better in the end than manufactured housing, which is by-right.

Residents spoke in opposition of the rezoning.

Vicki Barrett, whose mother owned a home on Pine Haven, a house she grew up in, said “it’s a shame” that there’s no consideration to rezone the property to single-family housing or agricultural use.

She added the possibility of manufactured housing on the parcel has “chased the other neighbors away” from further speaking on their issues with the proposed townhomes.

Barrett said all of the private homeowners on Pine Haven are the “big losers.”

“We are left with the traffic, the fumes, the impermanent population, the noise, the loss of trees and increased school population and beyond,” she said.

Liz Smith, who also lived on the road, said the process has been eye-opening and “quite depressing.”

Smith said she’s concerned about the “tiny street,” and protecting the families who live in the houses, adding the developer wasn’t open to considering sidewalks, streetlights, connecting to county sewer and speed bumps.

“The moral of the story is, the people who pay their taxes and follow the rules of the county are rewarded with 71-unit townhouses in their backyard, 470-plus cars coming down their street, getting their front yards disrupted and rerouted and not getting a nice street with lights or speed bumps, while the selling property owner that flouted the zoning rules and put a pig farm on a piece of land that was not zoned agricultural, gets to enjoy his new house on 10 acres of land far, far away,” she said.

Kristen Moore, the selling landowner proposing the townhome development, said her family moved into the property because her husband “got this wild dream” to be a pig farmer.

Moore said they bought this land from their “beloved neighbor,” and she allowed them to buy it because the original plan was to stay at 210 Pine Haven Drive.

She thought the property was agricultural because it used to be a farm, Moore added.

“We made the mistake of not doing our investigation and finding out what it actually was zoned and when we got reported by multiple neighbors, complaining about a pig farm, we had to make alternative plans,” she said.

She said the intention was never to sell the property to a developer.

“Unfortunately, it’s either to sell it to someone who wants to put a manufactured housing development, or townhomes and I think that leaving it to townhomes is bettering the property,” Moore said.

Rustburg supervisor Jon Hardie asked Walton about his plan for water retention and where the water will be going because “there’s no retention pond” in the proposal, which concerns him for neighboring properties.

Walton said a complete design hasn’t been decided and it’s possible the project can drop to 68 units if, for example, crews cannot get the pond in with the current proposed 71 housing units.

“We wanted to give a number to you that we thought would be the maximum number of units that this project would yield,” Walton said.

Hardie also asked about the plan for vegetative screening to add to privacy for existing properties, saying, “it’s important to try and be a good neighbor.”

Walton said crews will “evaluate that as we go through.”

“I understand that this is not ideal for those living as it sets now. But based on what some residents said on June 26, there’s a concern that under the current zoning, it could be worse,” said Steve Shockley, Sunburst District supervisor.