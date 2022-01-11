New trail improvements coming to Tinbridge Hill area

Lynchburg Parks and Recreation is moving forward with its plans to build a new overlook and trailhead in the Tinbridge Hill neighborhood.

The project has been in the works for many years, said Parks Service Manager Chris Higgins, but now with grant funding from the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program, it’s becoming a reality.

The program is state-administered but federally funded through the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). It supports community development activities to build stronger and more resilient communities.

Higgins said the funding is for infrastructure and creating better connectivity within the neighborhood, while also improving water and storm sewers.

“There was some extra funding leftover, which was given to the Parks and Rec, and now we have designed a significantly better paved trail to go in there,” Higgins said.

The trail will be located at the base of Hollins Street, where there is a dead end. There is an existing trailhead that will be extended off the road easement and paved.

Higgins said there have been a lot of erosion issues there, which will be mitigated.

The overlook will be built at the end of Hollins Street and will include a pocket park with a deck. Higgins said there will be some seating and will be a gathering place for the neighborhood.

“Small parks like these will help with our goal of the '10 Minute Walk,' which is a nationwide program to attempt to improve recreation access for all people,” he said. “Basically it means recreation such as a park within five minutes' walk of everyone's home.”

Parks and Recreation is working with architecture firm Wiley|Wilson, which is creating a design that should be done by mid-to-late February.

“Parks and Rec is very excited about it,” Higgins said. “Due to funding, a lot of these projects could end up taking a long time to build and implement, but we’ve been able to get a lot more of these projects underway, which is building a stronger community and we're very excited to get them moving along.”

