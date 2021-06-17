 Skip to main content
New vintage clothing shop opens on 5th Street in Lynchburg
New vintage clothing shop opens on 5th Street in Lynchburg

A new vintage clothing store has opened on 5th Street.

Empire Fleet Vintage is located behind Grey's at 512 B on 5th St.

The store opened May 15 and is owned by sisters Grace Horochowski and Lisa Jonas.

Horochowski said she felt like there was a need for a shop dedicated to vintage clothing items and has filled the space with both men and women's denim, tees, dresses and shoes. The store also has records and accessories.

"I don’t think there's been a vintage clothing store here for a while, so that’s why we wanted to bring this to Lynchburg," she said.

She said the store has clothing that she has brought in from different vendors as well as those consigned by the community.

 

