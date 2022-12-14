New wine bar opening in downtown Lynchburg next year

A new wine bar is planned to open in February at 820 Church St. in Lynchburg.

It will feature a variety of gourmet food items, wine, beer, ciders — including non-alcoholic options — and retail items.

SIP. Wine Bar & Co. will offer several options available for daily in-person tasting while others will be available for purchase.

Jasmine Briggs, a Halifax County native, said she always has enjoyed shopping, finding unique gift ideas, spending time with her friends and family and having a good time.

"A few years ago, I was introduced to wine tastings and fell in love," she said. "I absolutely love learning about the different tastes, aromas, pairings and processes while expanding my own palate after drinking the same thing for a while."

She previously worked as a medical assistant prior to switching to information technology as a clinical trainer. After several years of being a trainer, she transitioned to become a business analyst at Carilion Clinic.

After relocating to Lynchburg in 2019 and getting more involved in the community through volunteer work with the Junior League of Lynchburg, Briggs said she had the drive to become an entrepreneur.

"Being an African American woman, I knew starting a business would be something that would take a lot of work, time and effort, but I was determined to make it happen," she said.

Briggs was in a business coaching program over the summer and when asked what her business idea was, she said she had five.

"The business coach and I laughed about it because we both knew that realistically there was no way I could successfully open five businesses at once," she said. "After making my list of pros and cons, I settled on the idea of a wine bar."

Briggs didn't want it to be like any other wine bar, though.

"I wanted it to be fun, inclusive, entertaining and a place to connect with other small business owners," she said. "That is how SIP. Wine Bar & Co. was born."

Currently, SIP. is operating online only at siplyh.net offering retail items such as glasses, jewelry, tea towels, bottle openers, inspirational mugs and candles.