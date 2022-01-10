Newly nationally recognized Appomattox artist looks back over career in art

Ed Gowen has been fascinated with art for as long as he can remember.

"My mom would tell me that I was drawing since I was big enough to hold a pencil," the Appomattox-based artist said.

He remembers getting his first oil painting set at 12 years old, a gift from a school teacher, but said he only treated it as a hobby up until about 30 years ago, when he decided to turn that hobby into a profession.

"I started teaching freelance classes to make a living, to get an income, and my teaching activities became rather popular, so I started a circuit in the Southside-Central Virginia area and held classes once a month in the area."

But even while he was teaching others, he remained steadfast in creating his own art. He was able to make it into a few galleries, and he had good luck in national shows.

However, it wasn't until he retired from teaching just a few years ago that he really started focusing on his own artwork, striving to create a name for himself in the field.

"Up until about 10 to 15 years ago, I had never painted a serious portrait," Gowen said.

His favorite thing to paint is natural outdoor scenery, mainly because he grew up on a farm.

"I had brothers and sisters, but they were a good bit older than me, so I was pretty much a loner-type child, living in the country," he said. "I fell in love with the landscape and I had this talent for painting and drawing, so I just started taking in the scenes around me."

Gowen is a native of Central Virginia, having graduated from Rustburg High School. He credits the "beautiful nature" of the region as a part of his love of painting the outdoors as well, which has helped him create some of his favorite art work, and also caused him to have a "run-in" with a park ranger.

"I was posting up outside, painting this house just off the road, and I heard something behind me, so I turned around and it was a park ranger coming up to me," Gowen said. "I thought, 'Well, what am I doing? Am I too close to the road? Do they not want me to get paint thinner in the grass?' I just knew I was doing something wrong.

"But it turns out that it was just her childhood home and she really liked the painting, and down the road, her family bought the painting, and wanted prints and a copy for her sister."

Gowen doesn't just paint outdoor scenes, though. It was actually a portrait painting of his late father that earned him national recognition, finishing in the top 50 of more than 1,200 artists in the Portrait Society of America's nationwide competition.

"The Nap" is a life-size, 48-inch-by-36-inch oil painting of Gowen's father enjoying a nap in a chair. He got the inspiration for the painting from a picture that was taken of his father.

"It was a picture of him taking a nap on our back deck in the sun, and I kept looking at it for the last four to five years thinking 'that would make for a good painting,'" he said.

"One thing distinctive about my dad was his big working man's hands, and his hands were just resting in his lap, which make for a very distinctive part of the portrait. There is just something about the mood of the painting that caused it to be recognized by many people."

Gowen's favorite part of the portrait isn't noticeable unless you look at it with a close eye.

"Dad was a very large man; he had a huge belly," he said. "The bottom button of his shirt in the picture was popped open, and if you look closely, you can see his white T-shirt, and a lot of people thought it was a cute part of the painting."

For somebody who has worked an entire life in art, receiving the national recognition was just a sign that his hard work was paying off.

"I felt like I was taking a shot in the dark by sending this to the portrait society, but when I saw my name in the finalists, I thought 'this is amazing.'

"It was a confirmation that when you see things like that happen, you are doing something worthwhile, and you're doing what you're supposed to be doing," he said.

With more than 30 years in art, this wasn't Gowen's first break in the art world — it was just his most recent.

His work has been on display from New York to California in many different art galleries, including such shows as the Salmagundi Club, Oil Painters of America, and the National Oil and Acrylic Painters Society. He has done several group and individual shows, including a show in New York City's SoHo district in 1999, which is known for its trendy neighborhood, and is home to many famous artists' studios and lofts.

Through those 30 years, Gowen now feels he is using the "gifts" that he has been given for the right purpose.

"I consider my talent for art a gift from God," Gowen said. "Receiving recognition for that shows me that I am using that gift in the right way, to please Him."

