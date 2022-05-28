NFL honors Lynchburg College alum for photo

Lynchburg College graduate Mark Brown said when he first got a call saying he won the NFL's Photo of the Year award, he thought it was his friends playing a joke on him.

“We’ve had some fun pranks over the years with a bunch of friends that I have, and I thought that this was just one of those things,” said Brown, who graduated from LC — now University of Lynchburg — with a degree in communications in 1995.

Until the award was officially announced, Brown abided by the saying, "Don’t count your chickens before they hatch."

“I just went into shutdown mode and just waited for everything … and quietly was like wow,” Brown said.

On May 10, it was announced that Brown was the winner of the Dave Boss Award of Excellence for his entry into the 54th annual Pro Football Hall of Fame Photo contest. His photo, titled “Backlit Backup,” was selected by a panel of judges as the photograph of the year for the 2021 NFL season.

Rich Desrosiers, chief communications and content officer for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, said the Hall hangs the annual photo of the year in a "place of prominence."

"Each year, visitors to the Pro Football Hall of Fame tell staff that the amazing feature and action photographs from the previous NFL season are among their favorite items on display in the museum," Desrosiers said in a statement.

Brown’s photo came from a Nov. 7 game — the Miami Dolphins vs. the Houston Texans at Hardrock Stadium in Miami. It was a picture of Dolphins quarterback Jacoby Brissett running with the ball in his hands.

Brown noted the position of the stadium presents a good side and a bad side. The sunlight shines on the stadium at different angles, making one side brighter than the other. Initially he thought the image was different, but didn’t think it was the winner.

“It was one of those where I thought, 'Maybe it’s just different,'” Brown said. “Maybe someone will like it.”

It was a game Brown almost didn’t make it to, because he was scheduled to go on a trip. Ultimately, the trip got canceled.

“It was always a part of my schedule, but when things were changing, I might’ve had to back out of it. But luckily I was able to cover it,” Brown said.

Brown said he’s thankful for his time at the college and in the city. He did not have the camera around during his college years, but he worked closely with the music scene in Lynchburg and in Charlottesville. Brown said those experiences helped him in photography and painted a picture of how to shoot those events.

“I really just tried to take advantage of my time in Lynchburg as best I can in a lot of ways,” Brown said.

The photographer came back to UL in 2015 to shoot the college’s lacrosse team. Brown said access and the overall time he spent shooting the team went a long way in shaping the way he tries to make photos now.

“[Coach Steve Koudelka] was tremendously supportive in terms of the beginning in letting me try and do my thing and make some images and capture the team in a different light,” Brown said.

Brown was introduced to photography in a high school graphic-arts class his freshman year in New Jersey. Years later, his wife, Carolyn, bought him his first camera.

“She's like, ‘You need to do something else besides fly fishing and lacrosse,’” Brown said.

Brown said he spent his first couple of years studying other photographers, learning the skills such as lighting and settings and attending workshops. From there, he got the opportunity to shoot at New York Jets camp and take pictures for his best friend's high school football team, experiences he said gave him a lot of practice early on. He credits his wife for getting him started.

“It was my wife Carolyn putting a camera in the back of my hand,” Brown said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.