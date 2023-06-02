No charges will be filed in the death of 3-year-old Logan Kozlowski at the Timberlake Dixie Youth Baseball fields, according to a news release from assistant Lynchburg Commonwealth's Attorney Dianna L. Baker.

"Based upon the law and the evidence in this matter, it is my opinion that there is not sufficient evidence to support a criminal charge and, therefore, no criminal charges will be issued," Baker wrote in the news release.

The incident took place April 18, at about 7 p.m. in the gravel parking lot of the field at 311 Beverly Hills Circle in Lynchburg. The toddler was struck and killed as a result of the collision with a 2014 Ford F-250 truck, Baker wrote.

The parking lot was nearly full at the time, according to the news release. To the left of the truck was a hill with stairs leading up to the field where a game was taking place.

"Immediately prior to the collision, Logan walked down the steps from the field toward the parking area with members of his family," Baker wrote. "One witness reported that when Logan reached the last step, he 'started running' and 'fell' before the collision. Another witness reported that she saw something, which she did not initially recognize as a child, 'rolling down the hill and falling under the truck’s front tire' before being struck again by the truck’s rear tire."

Witnesses reported the truck was moving forward slowly, and one estimated its speed at about two miles per hour, the release states. No witness reported unusual driving behavior before the collision.

Logan's body came to rest a few feet behind the driver's side rear tire, the release said. He died in the impact.

The driver immediately stopped and cooperated with the police investigation, the release said. He told police he was driving slowly, trying to find a parking space and didn't see anything prior to the collision. He felt his truck try to roll over something, and stopped when he heard bystanders screaming.

Lynchburg Police officers who responded to the collision didn't see any signs of impairment of the driver, and found no evidence suggesting he was distracted at the time.

The investigating officer served a search warrant for the truck's Event Data Recorder, which captures a snapshot of certain vehicle dynamics and safety information if an event is triggered. Low speed collisions with small objects typically don't register as an event, which was the case in this incident, the release said.

Baker wrote while Virginia code allows for punishment of driving a vehicle recklessly — "at a speed or in a manner so as to endanger the life, limb, or property of any person” — but the mere fact an incident took place doesn't infer reckless driving.

"Recklessness is measured against the standard of due care and caution as represented by the conduct of a reasonable person under like circumstances ...," Baker wrote. "Criminal recklessness requires more than simple negligence, the standard in civil cases, but less than gross, wanton, and culpable negligence, as required in felony involuntary manslaughter prosecutions."

In this case, Baker wrote, the driver did not see Logan approaching his vehicle perpendicular to the driver’s side.

"Even if it was possible for the driver to have seen Logan approaching, the opportunity to brake or take other evasive action was very brief, given that Logan began running or rolling after stepping off the final step down from the ballfield," Baker wrote. "The slow speed at which the driver was traveling was appropriate given the busy parking area and number of pedestrians, especially children, in the vicinity. No evidence suggests that the driver was impaired or distracted from the task of driving. No evidence indicates that the driver was operating his vehicle in an erratic, high speed, or otherwise dangerous manner. Therefore, the manner in which the driver operated his vehicle does not rise to the threshold of recklessness required to sustain a criminal charge."