BEDFORD — The National D-Day Memorial is hosting a "No Excuse Night" Saturday, Aug. 12 that gives visitors a free tour of the Bedford attraction.

The event is set for 5 to 8 p.m. Docents stationed throughout the site will provide information and answer questions about the memorial and the D-Day invasion.

New this year is a free movie and popcorn. The classic 1946 World War II film "A Walk in the Sun" starring Dana Andrews will play at 6 p.m. inside the site's Bobbie G. Johnson Pavilion.

No tickets or registration are required. The event is rain or shine.

The memorial hosts "No Excuse Night" annually during the national Spirit of ’45 weekend to commemorate the end of World War II. For more information about this event and others at the memorial, visit dday.org.