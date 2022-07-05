No injuries reported following gas line rupture at old Lynchburg fire station

Crews responded shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday to the old Lynchburg Fire Department Station 4 in the 1200 block of Rivermont Avenue for reports of a ruptured gas line that had caught fire.

Units arrived on scene to find no external signs of fire but were met with a strong odor of gas.

The gas line in the basement was ignited but people on scene quickly turned off the gas, preventing any fire from spreading into the majority of the structure or neighboring buildings, said Lynchburg Fire Department Battalion Chief Ricky Bomar.

"What we had was two individuals working on the boiler in the basement and there was a gas explosion while they were working; neither one were transported to the hospital," said Bomar.

The incident shut down that section of Rivermont Avenue for a little over an hour and traffic was diverted onto Bedford Avenue.

"We had high gas levels in the entire structure but especially in the basement," Bomar said. "We secured the gas, we ventilated the structure and we've also secured the power."

Columbia Gas responded to check behind LFD to make sure the scene was secure.

As of about 2:30 p.m., Rivermont Avenue was reopened to traffic.

