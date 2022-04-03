No one injured after Campbell County fire spreads, consumes home and other property

A fire Sunday consumed a single-family home, shed, outbuildings and four cars in Campbell County, authorities said.

No one was injured, and the Red Cross has been contacted to assist the displaced residents, Campbell County Public Safety Director Tracy Fairchild said in a news release.

Around 12:32 p.m., Campbell County 911 got a call about a brush fire on Archer Mill Road, off the 3000 block of Stage Road. Boosted by weather and wind conditions, the fire advanced toward Truline Drive, and despite the quick response of five firefighting units, the blaze spread to the home, other buildings and vehicles, the news release said.

Crews contained the fire to 10 acres. By mid-afternoon Sunday, the fire was contained and firefighters were working to suppress any remaining hot spots, the news release said.

About 40 emergency response units from the counties of Campbell, Amherst and Appomattox, plus multiple state agencies, responded. Lynchburg and Forest fire departments were on stand-by for Campbell County while Campbell's units were committed to the fire.

