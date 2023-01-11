 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No one injured in Lynchburg house fire

A house on Garfield Avenue in Lynchburg caught fire late Tuesday, but no one was injured, officials said.

The Lynchburg Fire Department said firefighters responded to a call about the fire in the 1200 block of Garfield Avenue just after 11 p.m.

"Heavy flames were coming from the second floor of the two-story, wood-frame building when they arrived on the scene. Firefighters began an exterior attack and then conducted a primary search of the residence. It was determined no one was inside the home. The fire was brought under control in about 20 minutes and crews remained on the scene for about two hours," the fire department said.

The fire marshal’s office is investigating. 

Here are some tips about filing an insurance claim, cleaning up damaged property and rebuilding after a fire.

