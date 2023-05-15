The release of a chemical from a holding tank at Cathcart Rail, formerly Buncher Rail Car Service, on Hydro Street has been producing a strong odor for the past month, but poses no threat to public health, according to the Lynchburg Fire Marshal's Office.

The Lynchburg Fire Department first responded to reports of a chemical smell near downtown on April 3, according to a news release. The investigation lead them to the business on Hydro Street. During a recent follow-up visit, the fire marshal found a tank holding 2,200 gallons of ethyl acrylate, which was leaking.

The chemical is used in the production of resins, plastics and rubber materials, according to the release. Ethyl acrylate is a flammable liquid with an unpleasant odor.

The slow leak is contained to the immediate area, according to the news release. The Virginia Department of Emergency Management and the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality were notified and both are working with the company on the cleanup, expected to begin this week.

Residents in the Rivermont and downtown area may notice a strong chemical smell but the fire department reiterated there is no risk to public health from the leak, the release said. The Fire Marshal’s Office will continue to monitor the situation until it is resolved.