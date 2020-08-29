It all started with a bike ride June 4.

Azalia Berrian, 14, was dawdling like usual. But this time, she fell too far behind.

In the waning daylight hours, Azalia became separated from her stepfather and two younger brothers near their Afton home.

Calls for Azalia were met with silence. Not long after law enforcement got involved, the family was asked to return home so they wouldn't interfere with search efforts.

Virginia State Police issued an Endangered Missing Child Alert the next morning.

Looking back, Mark Graver, Azalia’s stepfather, didn't question why Azalia never received an AMBER Alert, which law enforcement agencies nationwide use to recover missing children and their abductors. In this case, abduction wasn’t the primary culprit.

Azalia was considered to be in danger because of her autism and her disappearance, coupled with her trouble effectively communicating with others, posed a credible threat to her health and safety, as determined by the Nelson County Sheriff's Office.

Azalia's cognitive delays stem from the events of her birth. She was late reaching certain milestones in her life such as walking, talking and feeding herself, said her mother, Joanna Graver. While none of her disabilities affect her mobility overall, she lacks communication skills, fine motor skills and the ability to effectively take care of herself.

Azalia does not know her phone number or address and wouldn't know in which direction her house was, Joanna Graver said.

***

The sun was quickly setting on the first hours of the search, and with the night came continued unease.

"That was crazy. The sun going down and you don't know where your kid is," Joanna Graver said. "It definitely seemed like the day was endless, but then the night, when it did come, because it did come, I think I was almost in denial. I couldn't wrap my mind around what was happening."

That first night, one of the family's neighbors had called saying they had seen Azalia and heard her calling for her mom, Joanna Graver said.

At about 9 p.m. Azalia’s bicycle was recovered roughly 2 miles from where she was last seen, Mark Graver said.

A command post was established nearby.

Virginia Department of Emergency Management, Virginia State Police, search and rescue teams from across the state, Albemarle County Police, Augusta County Sheriff's Office, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and local fire and rescue teams as well as the U.S. Parks Service contributed to round-the-clock search efforts, Nelson County Sheriff David Hill said.

"They were overnight; nobody stopped. They were like 24/7," Graver said. "It kind of just was like that until the day we found her. More people becoming more involved, more volunteers, more around the clock."

Hill said K-9 teams, ground search crews, dive teams, VSP aircraft and drones were all used to aid in the search.

It was Sunday when Joanna Graver saw a woman at the command post mouth something to her: They had found Azalia.

She almost didn't believe the news. In her initial disbelief, Joanna Graver had asked the woman to repeat herself before Graver loudly exclaimed to all those within earshot that Azalia had been found safe and a wave of emotion swept through the area.

Mark Graver and Azalia's biological father, Lorenzo Berrian, had only recently returned from a search and were able to share in that moment.

In that moment of knowing her daughter was safe, Joanna Graver said she felt the "realness of there being a God or a higher force."

"It was a super profound moment. It didn't matter who you was, if you were over there with an arm, you was hugging and you was crying and you was so happy because so much effort was going into the search," Joanna Graver said as the news made its way throughout those people present.

***

A post made on the sheriff's office Facebook page shows Azalia was found at about 3 p.m. June 7. The post went on to say she was found in great spirits and appeared healthy. Hill said Azalia was located near the Appalachian Trail, about 5-and-a-half miles from her home.

Knowing how clumsy her daughter can be, Joanna Graver said she can't imagine how Azalia navigated the terrain to make it as far as she did.

Azalia, who has wandered in the past, now wears an ankle monitor.

Roughly two months after her disappearance, the Gravers still have little knowledge of the places Azalia had been, what she was doing, or the people she may have been with, if anyone. Getting information from Azalia is a slow process, but Joanna Graver said the family occasionally learns bits and pieces.

Mark Graver said as far as they can tell, the four-day ordeal has not caused any communication or behavioral problems in Azalia.

"I'm sort of the mindset of, if you can't do something, why fuss over it. I don't let stuff like that eat me up," Mark Graver said, adding it does cross his mind often, though.

***

Just weeks after Azalia’s safe return, a new bill from the Virginia General Assembly went into effect that would help children like Azalia in similar situations.

Corinne Geller, public relations director with VSP, said both the law and the new Missing Child with Autism Alert program went into effect July 1, less than one month after Azalia's disappearance.

The language from the bill states VSP make policies for the establishment of "uniform standards for the creation of Virginia Missing Child with Autism Alert Programs throughout the Commonwealth."

These alerts may be local, regional or statewide, according to the bill. The initial decision to make a local missing child with autism alert rests with local law enforcement, but that body must first confer with state police and provide information regarding the missing child. The alert will include information authorities deem necessary to assist in the child's safe recovery.

Geller said the autism alert is similar to the Virginia AMBER Alert, senior alert and the Critically Missing Adult Alert in that it is a tool available to aid local and state law enforcement in their efforts to locate a missing person.

The program mirrors that of other alerts by activating the emergency alert system notification and lottery kiosks statewide, Geller said. State police social media platforms post available information and media statewide are immediately notified of the alert's activation.

U.S. Rep. Denver Riggleman, who represents the 5th District, including Nelson County, said he was surprised Virginia did not already have such an alert system in place at the time Azalia had gone missing, but the new system will be another tool available for law enforcement.

"I am absolutely in line with legislation to protect those with autism but also to protect all special-needs children," Riggleman said. "I think what it does is it also allows law enforcement the flexibility to do what they need to do in situations that are as dire as what we were in."

***

In addition to the round-the-clock efforts of various local, state and federal agencies as well as increasing resources being poured into the search, the Gravers found an equally valuable asset: the community.

Volunteers had come out of the "woodwork" to help the family, Joanna Graver said.

Hill estimated 100 or more people were involved in her search efforts or in other capacities. He also said there were numerous instances where individuals wanted to volunteer to help search, but there often are limitations involved.

The Nelson County sheriff cautioned that, while often with good intentions, untrained volunteers may interfere with trained volunteers or other search and rescue personnel. Search scenes, he said, are treated like crime scenes until proven otherwise.

For example, when Azalia's bike was found, the area initially was disturbed by citizens who had formed their own search party and the group was advised to cease their search to avoid damage to the scene or potential evidence.

Hill said although the group had good intentions "to assist and help someone in need," these actions can sometimes harm future search efforts.

Churches, nonprofits, as well as local businesses and restaurants provided food for participants and the family.

The worry for her daughter's safety had overcome Joanna Graver to the point where she struggled to take care of her own needs. Graver admitted to breaking down several times as the search for Azalia stretched into the weekend before coming to an end Sunday afternoon.

"It just was overwhelming me, I couldn't process it. And when I did process it then I would have these moments when I'm just breaking down and hysterically crying," Joanna Graver said.

For Mark Graver, the feeling of having so much support and aid from the community, volunteers and numerous agencies in the search for Azalia was plain: "That was love."

"The collectiveness of knowing that there was so much love and support going into bringing Azalia home, that's where I found my comfort," Joanna Graver said.

"When a kid goes missing that's everybody's child that's missing and that's what I love about Nelson because [with] Alexis Murphy that's how it was, that's how it is, that's how it's always going to be."

Murphy was 17 years old when she went missing from Lovingston on Aug. 3, 2013. Now seven years since her disappearance, Murphy's body has yet to be found; in 2014 a Lovingston man, Randy Taylor, was found guilty of murder in connection with the case.

While too late to aid in the family's search for Azalia, Joanna Graver said implementation of the Virginia Missing Child with Autism Alert program gives her peace of mind for the future, especially for other families that have children with disabilities.

"I'm happy they're doing that ... because any parent, any person who has any loved ones who has disabilities, you never know," Joanna Graver said. "You just honestly never know when you're going to need something like that.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.