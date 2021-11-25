Nonprofit brings new community gobble to Bedford

Where the streets in Bedford were quiet on Thanksgiving, energetic inspirational music filled the Bedford Presbyterian Community Center for a luncheon that organizers hope will be the first of many.
Locals came together with a variety of Turkey Day dishes and plenty of pie as an undertaking from Anxious for Nothing, a new nonprofit ministry based in Bedford.
Founder Karla Powell said while there are several community meal opportunities in the town, she wasn’t aware of a Thanksgiving meal and wanted to get one started. With a little help from some local partners, Powell’s team signed up to prep different dishes to bring together and tried to get the word out through Bedford-area agencies.
Some assembled to help Thursday stood out along Main Street, waving signs encouraging passerby to stop in to sit down for a warm plateful or get some food to-go.
Powell said any leftover meals would be taken around to area hotels, assisted living communities or back to churches for anyone who might need one.