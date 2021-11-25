 Skip to main content
Nonprofit brings new community gobble to Bedford
Nonprofit brings new community gobble to Bedford

Where the streets in Bedford were quiet on Thanksgiving, energetic inspirational music filled the Bedford Presbyterian Community Center for a luncheon that organizers hope will be the first of many.

Locals came together with a variety of Turkey Day dishes and plenty of pie as an undertaking from Anxious for Nothing, a new nonprofit ministry based in Bedford.

Founder Karla Powell said while there are several community meal opportunities in the town, she wasn’t aware of a Thanksgiving meal and wanted to get one started. With a little help from some local partners, Powell’s team signed up to prep different dishes to bring together and tried to get the word out through Bedford-area agencies.

Some assembled to help Thursday stood out along Main Street, waving signs encouraging passerby to stop in to sit down for a warm plateful or get some food to-go.

Powell said any leftover meals would be taken around to area hotels, assisted living communities or back to churches for anyone who might need one.

