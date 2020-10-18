Nonprofit, county seek grant to install river access point at Balcony Falls

“The unfortunate part of all that is there’s no real good place to take out,” Bryant said of the need for an access point.

Public safety crews often respond to the area for rescue operations as situations arise, Bryant said. Bill Tanger, of the FORVA’s board of directors, said the new access location would aid any rescue efforts.

Tanger told supervisors the nonprofit has spent about $50,000 on engineering and landscaping costs.

“This project would create a tremendous increase in activity down there … it would also reduce safety issues, people crossing the highway and the railroad tracks and so forth,” Tanger said.

No county money is requested for the project. The county would be responsible for maintaining the facility.

“I think it’s a benefit to everybody,” Tanger said. “We haven’t met anybody opposed to it.”

The project provides river access at a badly needed location and would eliminate numerous pedestrian at-grade railroad crossings currently in use.

Supervisor David Pugh said Balcony Falls is one of the most beautiful places in Amherst County for area residents to enjoy.