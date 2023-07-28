BEDFORD — A Bedford County nonprofit is working to ensure a former school building in Montvale will not be demolished and instead will be used as a community hub for events and services.

The Montvale School Preservation Foundation seeks new life for the former high school on U.S. 460. The building was constructed in 1930 and was converted to an elementary school in the 1960s before it closed in 1996, according to a presentation the foundation gave to the Bedford County Board of Supervisors on Monday. It was in use until 1999, the report to the board states.

The foundation has established a farmers market on the first and third Saturday of the month on the former school grounds.

“The farmers market has been extremely well attended,” said Roni Sutton, the foundation’s president.

The market doubled in vendor participation in three months to a dozen vendors and crowds have gotten bigger, Sutton said. Gross Orchards sells out at each market, she said.

“We went from 70 to over 200 visitors,” Sutton said. “We have repeat customers every time we open. The vendors are very happy with it.

The nonprofit also holds work days on the grounds the second Saturday of the month and held a Halloween event last fall that Sutton said drew more than 200 people.

The gym has been cleared of debris, plywood has been removed from the front of the building, broken glass has been replaced and the nonprofit has cleared excess growth around the structure’s exterior, according to the presentation.

The long-range plan is to create a central location for Montvale residents to gather for events, she said.

“There’s lots of people who come here for the history,” Sutton said.

The foundation wants to renovate the gym for use as a gathering place and for hosting plays and productions.

“We want to create a community kitchen and we want to teach home canning classes,” Sutton said. “We want to partner with local health care companies to have a mini-health clinic, install new playground equipment that was recently donated and open a history museum …”

The nonprofit also looks to partner with one or more elder care companies to open a space for serving seniors and allow for retail, restaurant and classroom space as renovations progress, according to the report. Sutton said the foundation is working with an architect to apply for grants and is being considered for one that is up to $50,000.

Sutton said the foundation is asking the board for assurance the building will not be demolished and redirect $400,000 the county has set aside for that purpose for roof repairs, other upgrade needs and matching potential grants.

“People in the Montvale and surrounding area need recognition from the board that a good faith effort is being made and we can work together,” Sutton told the board.

Sutton said she has lived in the Montvale community for more than 30 years and noticed traffic through the area has significantly increased.

“We think that Montvale is a really great gateway to Bedford County for tourism and if we utilize what we have then we’re going to benefit the entire county,” Sutton said.

She said its proximity to the Blue Ridge Parkway and other attractions makes it a main corridor for tourism and the former school is well-positioned for drawing in more people and bring in new interests. A central hub would attract entrepreneurs and small businesses and support county growth, according to the presentation.

Sutton said the foundation’s preference is the county continues to own the building but it is prepared to move forward with a potential ownership agreement if necessary. The nonprofit also wants to develop a memorandum of understanding agreement with the county for repair, maintenance and management of the building going forward, she said.

District 4 Supervisor John Sharp said he likes the building’s use through the foundation’s plans and goals more than it being developed for apartments. He said he has no desire personally to demolish the building but his main concern is that further costs are not taken on that affect taxpayers.

“… I’m primarily trying to not have continued costs. I would prefer the county not own this facility and let you guys own it,” Sharp told foundation representatives during the discussion. “I see there is a lot of effort being put into this. I appreciate the fact you have been raising funds and you are putting your money where your mouth is. That’s all encouraging to me.”

Sharp said getting the $50,000 grant would be beneficial. He added he doesn’t want a situation where the county spends the $400,000 set aside for demolition for other measures, and years down the road it still would need to be torn down.

Sutton said the biggest need is a new roof for the gym and assurance the county is willing to work with the nonprofit.

“They really have been working very, very hard,” District 6 Supervisor Bob Davis said. “I think these folks have demonstrated their commitment to staying with this project. I’m very impressed with their long-range plan.”

Davis said a medical-based service housed in the building for residents is a great idea.

The board agreed by consensus to get an estimate on the gym roof repairs.

“We appreciate what you are doing out there,” Edgar Tuck, the board’s chair, told foundation members. “It does look great.”