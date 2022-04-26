 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
North Carolina man killed in single-vehicle crash in Nelson County

A Greensboro, North Carolina man died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday in Nelson County, police said.

The wreck happened around 10 p.m. on southbound U.S. 29, just north of Wilson Hill Road.

Andrew A. Rayle, 37, was driving a 2009 Toyota Corolla when the car ran off the left side of the road, according to a Virginia State Police news release.

The car struck a ditch and several trees before overturning, police said.

Rayle died at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt. The crash remains under investigation.

