North Carolina woman dies after Bedford County crash

A Greensboro woman died Friday after a crash in Bedford County, police said.

Tonya Turner Johnson, 52, was driving a Kia Optima on Virginia 43, one mile north of Virginia 24, and failed to yield the right of way when entering the roadway, according to Virginia State Police Sgt. Rick Garletts.

A Ford F-450 traveling north struck the Kia around 4:58 p.m. Friday, Garletts said.

Johnson, who was wearing her seatbelt, died at the scene. The Ford's driver, Earl C. Ferguson, 51, of Romney, West Virginia, who also wore his seatbelt, was taken to the hospital with injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

