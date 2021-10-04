Now an athletic trainer, Catherine So helps Rustburg students at alma mater

RUSTBURG — Blink and you might lose track of her.

Catherine So wasn’t ever far away during that whirlwind 30 minutes or so last week, but she was constantly on the move. In a room tucked behind the gym at Rustburg High School, she asked and answered questions and provided instruction and treatment as she traveled from one athlete to the next.

For one athlete, who just finished classes for the school day, she wrapped an ankle. For another a wrist, and one more a knee. She set up two others with an electrical stimulation treatment. She talked with an athlete about pain he was experiencing in his leg and then, after some of the action died down, instructed an athlete in an activity to care for her foot.

It was an average after-school, pre-practice frenzy for Rustburg's athletic trainer, but it wasn’t ever chaotic.

“She is real good at her job,” senior football player Jaidian Johnson said. “Extremely good.

Johnson wasn’t speaking just of the interactions he and many of his fellow athletes have with So as they gear up for practice. Athletes also know Ms. So, as they call her, the teacher, and the Ms. So who spends hours watching players run through drills on the gridiron, there in the event of injury as teams prepare for a Friday night contest.