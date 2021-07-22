NYT journalist Roose to speak to Create Virginia conference

Kershner said he thinks the environment for the arts and culture sector is rapidly shifting and it’s important to discuss what that could mean for how artists create and deliver their work and how they build revenue sources for themselves.

“Right now, it's really important to be having a dialogue,” he said. “I don't think we know exactly where everything is moving and where it will land but I think that there are really smart people who have some ideas around what direction we might be moving in and opportunities that might be available to artists in this moment of change.”

Kershner said while the change is happening at a national level, it's important to hold conversations locally.

“I think that change might not happen as drastically as we might imagine but change is also happening. So I think that some of these conversations are in and around ways that things might change,” he said. “There's been conversations in around cryptocurrency for a really long time. It hasn't taken over anything yet, but it's definitely not going anywhere. And I think NFTs are a similar situation.”

He thinks there is an opportunity in how people think about their artwork and how they monetize it.