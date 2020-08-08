Oakwood's Morris Alexander being inducted into African American Golfers Hall of Fame

Alexander’s knowledge of the game stemmed from his ability to win on a national level. He won the 1927 and 1928 National Caddy Championship at Cobbs Creek Golf Course in Philadelphia, and also tied the course record at Oakwood in 1928 that earned national attention in the Black press.

“You’re not going to be getting these accolades from incredible golfers unless you’ve got some serious knowledge and skills yourself,” said Lane Demas, a history professor at Central Michigan University who teaches African American and sports history.

Demas spoke at the historical marker dedication that honored Alexander in front of Oakwood back in December.

“The club seemed to have nurtured his talents. It’s interesting that he stayed and he stayed for so long in the same place with the same job and got better and better at golf,” Demas said. “I think that says a lot, not just about how good he would have been as a player, but he certainly would have had to have a diverse and savvy set of social skills to be able to continually endear himself to the other workers at the club, the club members.