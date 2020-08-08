Oakwood's Morris Alexander being inducted into African American Golfers Hall of Fame

A small patch of land nestled right behind the pro shop at Oakwood Country Club was unable to routinely grow grass. It served as an instructional area between the 1920s and 1950s in which young, aspiring golfers carved hundreds of thousands of divots and refined their games under the tutelage of Morris Alexander.
These instructional sessions weren’t the lessons Alexander routinely held at the No. 1 tee, the ninth hole and the No. 18 green for the flock of teenagers who came in earnest to learn. Instead, these were times during his work day when he easily walked out of the tight confines of the pro shop and freely assisted the youngsters who wanted to work on their games.
Alexander, who was Black, spent his 54-year tenure as caddymaster and golf professional at the white member-only country club giving back to the members and the golfing community.
His pupils didn’t view him any differently because of his skin color. They called him “Pop,” and thought of him as a mentor, father figure and friend.
“Looking back on it then, it didn’t seem like much, but looking back on it, he was, I reckon we would call him a pioneer,” said Ned Baber, one of Alexander’s pupils from the 1950s who won the Virginia State Amateur championship in 1960. “He deserves everything he can get, all the recognition he can get.”
Alexander, an accomplished golfer in the 1920s, spent the majority of his life at Oakwood tutoring state and national amateur champions, helping any golfer who sought advice and leaving an impact on the Lynchburg golfing community.
His contributions to the game are the reason Alexander is being inducted posthumously into the African American Golfers Hall of Fame on Aug. 15 at Eastpointe Country Club in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. He is the first Lynchburg native to be honored by the AAGHOF.
Alexander died at age 85 on Feb. 4, 1977, following a brief illness.
“Morris was the everything at Oakwood. He ran the golf shop, he ran the caddies, he did a little bit of everything,” said Vinny Giles, who won seven Virginia Amateur championships, one U.S. Amateur title and a British Amateur crown during his illustrious career. “ … He was a very positive influence on a lot of young and up-and-coming players in the Lynchburg area.”
Alexander’s golfers went on to win two U.S. Amateur titles, two British Amateur crowns and 11 championships in the state of Virginia. In addition to Giles and Baber’s state titles, Margaret Lucado won the Virginia women’s championship in 1923 and 1924, and Jimmy Watts claimed the 1955 Virginia Amateur Championship.
Baber and Billy Walker represented Oakwood in the 1954 International Junior Jaycee Golf Tournament in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Alexander’s knowledge of the game stemmed from his ability to win on a national level. He won the 1927 and 1928 National Caddy Championship at Cobbs Creek Golf Course in Philadelphia, and also tied the course record at Oakwood in 1928 that earned national attention in the Black press.
“You’re not going to be getting these accolades from incredible golfers unless you’ve got some serious knowledge and skills yourself,” said Lane Demas, a history professor at Central Michigan University who teaches African American and sports history.
Demas spoke at the historical marker dedication that honored Alexander in front of Oakwood back in December.
“The club seemed to have nurtured his talents. It’s interesting that he stayed and he stayed for so long in the same place with the same job and got better and better at golf,” Demas said. “I think that says a lot, not just about how good he would have been as a player, but he certainly would have had to have a diverse and savvy set of social skills to be able to continually endear himself to the other workers at the club, the club members.
“It was really remarkable at the ceremony to see there were some tears shed by people who remembered him in their youth when they were young and their parents and their families were members of this club in the 50s and whatnot. As kids, they remembered Morris and still had this bond. You could tell when they were speaking at the ceremony. It really says a lot about him as a man.”
Walker was one of three former pupils of Alexander who spoke at the historical marker ceremony. He credited Alexander with fueling his passion for the game of golf, calling him a father figure when he didn’t have anyone else to teach him the game.
“Other than my family and other than school, golf was my passion and it was all due to him,” Walker said. “ … “When he passed away, it was a big loss as far as I was concerned. It was more than golf. It was more of a passion and as a father to me.”
Alexander began working as a caddymaster at Lynchburg Country Club in 1911 when he was 20 years old and served under seven golf professionals before retiring in Dec. 1967. He operated the golf shop alone in two periods from 1932 to ’35 and 1939 to ’45.
LCC officially changed its name to Oakwood Country Club in 1914 after its merger with Oakwood Gun Club.
The nine holes from LCC became the back nine of a quirky 18-hole, 4,800-yard course once the layout was completed on the old Oakwood Gun Club property.
Oakwood competed for membership with Boonsboro Country Club following the course’s completion in 1928. Boonsboro offered a beautiful, 7,000-yard layout that challenged each golfer and easily attracted those from Lynchburg to flock to the track just outside of the city limits in Bedford County.
The adults favored Boonsboro. The teenagers opted to go to Oakwood so they could learn from Alexander, who taught lessons for a small fee and passed along every bit of knowledge he could.
“He sort of took us under his wing,” Giles said. “He would try to help us learn how to play, learn how to have better etiquette, etcetera, etcetera, etcetera. He was just kind of a jack of all trades.”
Jane White, Baber’s sister, spearheaded the effort to get the historical marker honoring Alexander's contributions to Oakwood. The News & Daily Advance ran a 1960 story on Alexander citing his victories in the 1927 and 1928 National Caddy Championship, but White needed additional verification on Alexander’s accomplishments for the Virginia Department of Historic Resources to include it on the historical marker.
She reached out to Joseph Bausch, a chemistry professor at Villanova University, in December 2018 to see if he could verify Alexander’s victories at Cobbs Creek. Bausch is one of the organizers of the Friends of Cobbs Creek, a group that has worked at compiling the history of the course, the original design of the 18-hole layout and raising funds to return it to its original design.
Bausch was unable to find the results from the National Caddy Championship for White to include on the historical marker, but he was so moved by Alexander’s accomplishments that he nominated him for the AAGHOF.
“He had to be really, really a special person,” Bausch said, “and just seemed an absolute no-brainer to suggest to get him in the African American Golfers Hall of Fame.”
Ed LaBorwit, a former sports writer for The News in Lynchburg, wrote on July 15, 1960, that Alexander’s greatest accomplishment in life would have to be his students.
Those wide-eyed, eager-to-learn youngsters who developed into accomplished amateur golfers with pages of accolades would argue it was the other way around: Alexander’s greatest accomplishment in life was the impact he had on and off the golf course in the Lynchburg community.
