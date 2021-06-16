Officer-involved shooting leaves one man dead

An officer-involved shooting in Amherst County left one man dead Wednesday evening.

The incident began at about 5:39 p.m. after state police received a request to assist the Buckingham County Sheriff's Office in arresting a violent felon wanted on several felony and misdemeanor charges there, according to a Virginia State Police news release. The sheriff's office told state troopers the man should be "considered armed and dangerous, and to be approached with caution," the release states.

State troopers found a man fitting the wanted subject's description along with a woman inside a Chevrolet Tahoe in a parking lot in the 2700 block of West Main Street in Waynesboro. When troopers approached, the driver fled, hitting one of the troopers' vehicles, according to the news release.

Troopers then began pursuing the Tahoe along Virginia 250 through Waynesboro and into Augusta County, where it went south on the Blue Ridge Parkway and eventually onto Pedlar River Road in Amherst County, the release states. The driver then jumped from the moving vehicle, which continued off the road and into a ditch.

"The troopers then engaged the male subject, who was armed with a firearm," the release states. "During that encounter, the troopers fired at the wanted subject."