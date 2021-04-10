 Skip to main content
Officers injured following crash involving two Lynchburg Police Department vehicles

Lynchburg Police Department officers and members of the Lynchburg Fire Department responded to a crash involving two LPD vehicles Saturday at 8 a.m. at the intersection of Biltmore and Fort Avenues.

Three officers went to Lynchburg General Hospital with minor injuries, according to Carrie Dungan, community relations coordinator for the police department.

These officers were driving with emergency lights and sirens activated to assist on another call. The wreck currently is under investigation.

Police did not identify the officers in the news release.

The wreck marks the second time in the span of a week that Lynchburg Police Officers, operating with lights and sirens activated, have collided. 

On Thursday just after 5 p.m., Lynchburg police and firefighters responded to the intersection of 5th and Clay streets after a crash involving two city police vehicles, LPD said in a news release.

One officer was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital with minor injuries in that crash, police said.

