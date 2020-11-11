Officials: City, university are monitoring College Lake dam, no imminent danger

City officials are keeping an eye on the College Lake dam on Lakeside Drive after a day of heavy rainfall and a flash flood warning from the National Weather Service.

Shortly after 1 p.m., the weather service issued a flash flood warning for part of Lynchburg, first citing the 'imminent failure' of the dam and then correcting the alert to warn of the dam's 'potential' failure instead. If the dam were to fail, areas downstream along the Blackwater Creek could see life-threatening flash flooding.

City officials were quick to reassure citizens that the initial warning was in error.

"The National Weather Service has mistakenly reported that there has been a break in the College Lake Dam," the City of Lynchburg government said on social media. "There has not been a break and there is no imminent danger. The City has contacted NWS and asked that they correct this information immediately. We apologize if you received this incorrect information."

Tim Mitchell, the city's Director of Water Resources, said even the term "potential failure" was "harsh wording."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}