Officials: City, university are monitoring College Lake dam, no imminent danger

City officials are keeping an eye on the College Lake dam on Lakeside Drive after a day of heavy rainfall and a flash flood warning from the National Weather Service.
Shortly after 1 p.m., the weather service issued a flash flood warning for part of Lynchburg, first citing the 'imminent failure' of the dam and then correcting the alert to warn of the dam's 'potential' failure instead. If the dam were to fail, areas downstream along the Blackwater Creek could see life-threatening flash flooding.
City officials were quick to reassure citizens that the initial warning was in error.
"The National Weather Service has mistakenly reported that there has been a break in the College Lake Dam," the City of Lynchburg government said on social media. "There has not been a break and there is no imminent danger. The City has contacted NWS and asked that they correct this information immediately. We apologize if you received this incorrect information."
Tim Mitchell, the city's Director of Water Resources, said even the term "potential failure" was "harsh wording."
"There is not anything happening with the dam that is a significant concern at this point," Mitchell said.
Mitchell said he spoke with a meteorologist who said the city could get one to two more inches of rain tonight, but officials are hopeful a break in the weather before tonight will allow the lake's water level to drop enough that officials won't have to consider evacuating residents along Blackwater Creek.
In August 2018, torrential rains damaged the dam and caused the lake to spill over onto Lakeside Drive. About 150 residents downstream were asked to evacuate temporarily, but the dam ultimately held.
"We are watching very closely," Mitchell said Wednesday. "We don't have any concerns at the moment, but we are watching the conditions at the lake very closely and the weather very closely."
Michael Jones, vice president of communications and marketing at the University of Lynchburg, said the university is monitoring the lake.
"The University and the City monitor the lake closely during bad weather and have protocols in place should he need arise to alert our community of possible danger," Jones said in an email Wednesday.
