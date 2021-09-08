 Skip to main content
Officials: Gun found in student's vehicle at Liberty High School

A student suspected of bringing a gun onto Liberty High School's campus was apprehended Wednesday morning, authorities said.

School administrators and the Bedford County Sheriff's Office received information Wednesday that a student might bring a gun to school, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Deputies intercepted the student going into school in the morning and found a firearm in the student's vehicle, according to the release. They took the student into custody without incident and an investigation into what happened is ongoing.

The sheriff's office stated it wasn't aware of any threats from the student.

