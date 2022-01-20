Officials: Lynchburg area might have reached peak of current COVID surge

Hospitalization rates for COVID-19 have been fluctuating between 150 to 175 patients in Centra's three area hospitals over the past week.

As of Thursday afternoon, 174 patients with COVID-19 occupied beds at Centra’s Lynchburg General, Southside Community and Bedford Memorial hospitals.

"We are now consistently exceeding our prior all-time peak in January of 2021, which was 131 COVID patients at LGH/VBH [Lynchburg General and Virginia Baptist hospitals]," hospital officials said in a news release. "While these new highs of COVID volume are significantly straining our system, there are early indicators that this may represent the peak of our current surge."

Of the 174 patients presently hospitalized at Lynchburg General, Southside Community and Bedford Memorial hospitals, 121 are not vaccinated.

The number of patients in Centra’s intensive care unit as of Thursday afternoon stood at 17, of whom eight have been placed on ventilators. Of those patients in intensive care, 15 are unvaccinated.

As a result of the recent surge in hospitalizations, Centra temporarily suspended all visitation at its hospitals, emergency departments, urgent care facilities, primary care practices and Centra Medical Group locations. The restriction does not apply to clergy, parents of minors, doulas and support personnel, Centra said in a news release. Exceptions will be made for end-of-life care.

The change took effect last week.

The rapid increase in COVID-19 cases has added significant stress on area emergency rooms, creating long waits. Centra’s news release noted the hospital census at all Centra facilities is at or beyond normal capacity and the testing capability in the Lynchburg area is strained.

VDH reported 233 confirmed new COVID-19 cases Thursday in Lynchburg alone, down from a high of 320 new confirmed cases set on Jan. 8. The seven-day average of new cases per day still stands at 159. Case counts had been on a steady decline over the past five days until Thursday, when cases shot back up again.

Statewide, 14,803 cases were reported Thursday, down from the statewide single-day record of 26,175 set Jan. 8.

In Lynchburg, 45.2% of the population is fully vaccinated and 20.3% have received a booster shot, according to the health department.

Across the Central Virginia Health District, which includes the city plus the counties of Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford and Campbell, vaccination rates range from 48% to 51.6%.

Centra’s catchment area for Lynchburg General Hospital and Southside Community Hospital covers Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, the Farmville area and several smaller satellite locations.

Due to the community spread, the following testing events are upcoming:

From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at the Lynchburg Family Medicine Residency (2323 Memorial Ave., Suite No. 10) and Bedford General Surgery (1615 Oakwood St. Suite D, Bedford) through Jan. 29.

From 1 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Lynchburg Family Medicine Residency (2323 Memorial Ave., Suite No. 10) through Jan. 26.

Tests are available to anyone 16 years and older who has COVID-19 symptoms or who has been in close contact with a person with COVID-19. For those vaccinated, test 5 to 7 days post-exposure. For those unvaccinated, test immediately after exposure and on day 5 to 7.

These clinics are for testing only; provider visits will not be available.