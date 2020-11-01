Officials offer fire safety tips for outdoor burns, indoor heating

With the weather cooling down and new coronavirus infections on the rise, people hosting socially distanced gatherings around an outdoor fire need to be aware of measures to keep them safe, officials said.
Jenny Mayberry, public education specialist with the Lynchburg Fire Marshal’s office, said any recreational fires should be a maximum of two to three feet in diameter and at least 15 feet from any building. Wind speeds shouldn’t be over 10 miles per hour while a fire is burning, and there should be a functioning water hose capable of reaching the fire.
Lynchburg Fire Marshal Thomas Goode said it’s important to read and follow any manufacturer’s instructions when using a fire pit or other equipment. When adding fuel, he said, people should lower it onto the fire slowly and carefully rather than throwing it on, and should use protective gloves and pokers to avoid any burns.
So far this year, he said his office hasn’t handled any mishaps related to outdoor burns, and he’d like to keep it that way.
Mayberry said someone at least 16 years old should constantly be monitoring an outdoor fire. Dirt or water added to smother the fire should completely extinguish any smoke.
“That’s a common mistake — they’re assuming that the fire’s out and you’ve got gusty winds the next day and it reignites the fire,” she said.
Goode added the fire isn’t completely safe until it’s cool.
Once the weather drives people inside, heating elements become a risk factor — and the cause of many house fires. Mayberry said the three main heating sources that cause issues are space heaters, wood stoves, and people heating their homes using a stove or oven, which she said should never be done.
Like outdoor fires, anything near a heating element should be at least three feet away, she said, and any fireplaces need to be inspected and cleaned every year by a certified chimney sweep.
Another hazard Goode has seen occurs when people put space heaters in a crawl space to keep pipes from freezing, which can jeopardize a number of materials commonly found there.
He said the department will soon be releasing videos on social media about heating safety.
