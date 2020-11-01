Officials offer fire safety tips for outdoor burns, indoor heating

With the weather cooling down and new coronavirus infections on the rise, people hosting socially distanced gatherings around an outdoor fire need to be aware of measures to keep them safe, officials said.

Jenny Mayberry, public education specialist with the Lynchburg Fire Marshal’s office, said any recreational fires should be a maximum of two to three feet in diameter and at least 15 feet from any building. Wind speeds shouldn’t be over 10 miles per hour while a fire is burning, and there should be a functioning water hose capable of reaching the fire.

Lynchburg Fire Marshal Thomas Goode said it’s important to read and follow any manufacturer’s instructions when using a fire pit or other equipment. When adding fuel, he said, people should lower it onto the fire slowly and carefully rather than throwing it on, and should use protective gloves and pokers to avoid any burns.

So far this year, he said his office hasn’t handled any mishaps related to outdoor burns, and he’d like to keep it that way.

Mayberry said someone at least 16 years old should constantly be monitoring an outdoor fire. Dirt or water added to smother the fire should completely extinguish any smoke.

