Oktoberfest event bringing a taste of Germany to Bedford

Germany’s most famous cultural festival is coming to the town of Bedford this month.

Growing up in Baltimore, Irene Catlin, facility director of the Avenel Foundation, was surrounded by cultural celebrations and events that invited anyone and everyone to learn about and enjoy multinational traditions and lifestyles. The diverse community provided experiences to broaden worldviews, even if one could not travel abroad.

“It seemed like every time you turned around [in Baltimore] there was a festival. The Polish Festival, the Irish Festival, there was the American Indian festival. You name it, we were always going to them. They were always so much fun,” Catlin said.

In Bedford and the surrounding region, Catlin — who has lived and traveled many different places around the world — found them few and far between compared to Baltimore or other cities. Thus, she was inspired to put on Avenel’s first ever Oktoberfest event.

Oktoberfest will be a one-day fundraiser at historic Avenel house in downtown Bedford, from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15.

Avenel was constructed in the 1830s, and the Avenel Foundation works to maintain and restore the home and provide tours where visitors can learn about the families who called it home over time, as well as tales of both Union and Confederate soldiers who found hospitality there during the Civil War. Fundraising events such as the upcoming Oktoberfest, plus the house's availability as a wedding venue, provide financial support for these preservation efforts.

Catlin and her husband, Andrew, lived in Germany for a little over three years in the early 1980s. Her husband’s military career had the couple stationed in northern Bavaria, where the now-famous Oktoberfest originated, Catlin said. While there, Catlin was immersed in German culture.

Oktoberfest draws millions to Germany every year from both abroad and within the country for cultural festivities centered around all-you-can-drink regional and local beers, with chicken and other traditional recipes available. A sprawling encampment of tents and carnival entertainments are other trademark components of the celebratory atmosphere, according to Oktoberfest information provided on the City of Munich official website.

Although the annual tradition is largely swamped by tourists, Catlin said as she reminisced on her time living in Germany, Oktoberfest nevertheless represents a major cultural event and the perfect excuse to sample spirits and let loose.

This Oktoberfest at Avenel will be as authentic a German cultural experience as possible, Catlin said, with beer and wine imported directly from Germany, plus an assortment of German recipes for refreshments.

“This will be a true taste of Germany right here in Bedford,” Catlin said.

The beers, as well as red wine from Austria, were special-ordered from Germany through Craft Beer Cellar in Lynchburg.

Ryan Maas, owner of Craft Beer Cellar, said he has imported beers internationally a handful of times, but most frequently orders special requests from within the U.S.

While plenty of beers were available from Germany, the country is not so big on red wines, so that drink was imported from Austria instead, he said.

In spite of hiccups in supply chains and shipping for many industries, Maas said it was not difficult to obtain the imports for Avenel’s event. He hopes, eventually, to host an Oktoberfest event of his own at Craft Beer Cellar.

“It’s a fun time to get together and share some beers and stories,” Maas said of Oktoberfest.

All food at the event will come from authentic German recipes, and — of course — German music will be playing. Catlin’s husband plans to wear traditional lederhosen to complete the look, Catlin added.

Tickets to the Oct. 15 event cost $50 per person. The cost includes all-you-can-eat-and-drink for the three-hour festival. Tickets must be purchased in advance; they will not be sold at the door. Availability is limited to about 100 people.

Additionally, for $20 per raffle ticket, guests can enter to win a weeklong stay at the Alpine Club resort in Austria. Although air fare is not included in this vacation package, all resort costs are covered, Catlin said.

Identification checks will be implemented, Catlin said, to keep in compliance with legal drinking age.

All proceeds from the event will go toward continued restoration and maintenance of the historic Avenel house.

“I also think just hearing and seeing, and even tasting the heritage of different peoples is how we can get to know each other and understand that we are all of human race, and just not these division lines. I think that’s why it’s so important to have festivals,” Catlin said.