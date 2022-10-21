Oktoberfest returns to downtown Lynchburg

The long-cherished German tradition Oktoberfest is coming back to Riverfront Park from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday after a two-year hiatus.
The event will be presented by The Water Dog, according to a news release from the Jefferson Street restaurant, and will give Central Virginia beer lovers the opportunity to enjoy a variety of brews, including Beale’s Brewery’s new Oktoberfest collaboration, as well as a German-inspired buffet and games and activities.
Rachael Smith
Reporter
(434) 385-5482
