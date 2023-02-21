Lynchburg Grows reached a milestone in its capital campaign project Tuesday with the removal of a large industrial boiler from its old location on the property.

The boiler was a steam generator used to heat the greenhouses on the former Schenkel Farm, now the Lynchburg Grows property. In its heyday, the farm had nine greenhouses and produced more than 1 million roses each year, according to Lynchburg Grows' website.

Glass Construction arrived Tuesday morning with a crane and lifted the boiler out of the old boiler plant on the urban farm's seven-acre property at 1339 Englewood Street.

"The boiler plant will be converted to usable space to support Lynchburg Grows’ mission to work with our community to provide access to healthy food and afford purposeful jobs to individuals with disabilities," the nonprofit said in a news release.

The boiler will remain in front of the renovated plant, facing Rutherford Street on the Lynchburg Grows property, according to the news release.

Lynchburg Grows' ongoing capital campaign aims to build new greenhouses on the property, build a rainwater harvesting system and renovate a historic rose greenhouse, among other projects, according to the organization's website.

For more information, visit www.lynchburggrows.org.