Old Boonsboro Road home filled with special moments, memories

When Red Sayles was a teenager, she would drive through Rivermont Avenue past a 1907 Georgia mansion and decided then that when she was older, she would live there one day.

Sayles left Lynchburg for about 20 years and moved back in 2011, purchasing the house at 4920 Old Boonsboro Rd. in August of 2012. She and her family, including six children, have restored it to its original state and lived there for almost a decade before deciding to put the home up for sale last summer as Sayles has since moved to Florida.

“We put a lot of love into it,” Sayles said. “We think it’s special. The location is phenomenal, to get that much acreage in the city limits.”

She often tells people she bought it for the foyer.

“I just felt like it was stunning,” she said. “The house was pretty dated when we bought it so we've put an absorbent amount of money into fixing it up and bringing it forward.”

The house endured a flood in that kitchen about six years ago so Sayles ended up having the wall torn down, having a custom-built island placed in the middle of the grand kitchen and family room.

“We live in that area so we wanted it to be a place where it was inviting,” she said. “We do socialize an absorbent amount.”

What was ironic to Sayles was after they bought the property, which sits on nearly 5 acres, everybody in Lynchburg seemed to know about this specific house.

“I would mention the road I live on or people would even say ‘I've seen you and your children there,’ and kind of blew me away after we purchased it how many people knew the house,” she said.

She said the Meriwether family owned the land in the late 1800s and later sold the property to which the home was built.

Over the years, she’s found china, bottle, glass, coal and brick on the property that dates from the turn of the century.

The property has two guest houses, one was built in 1933 and is rumored to be have been built as a playhouse for the owner's daughter. If this is true, Sayles said it was an elaborate play house since the guest house has three bedrooms, one full bath, a large living and dining room and kitchen.

The house itself is three stories tall, with six bedrooms and five full baths.

Sayles, a designer by trade, said she wanted to celebrate the home's history.

“Our plans were to — and we've been doing it over time — is keep it as much historical as possible,” she said. “There were no original light fixtures in the home — but we brought in light fixtures that tried to honor the house, the fireplace in the kitchen area took us two full weeks to strip down the paint and we found the most amazing details that we would never have found and we just waxed it instead of varnishing it just to bring out the natural color and that fireplace.”

She kept all the original tiles except for what is used in the front foyer fireplace.

A fan of simple, primitive antiques, Sayles brought in furniture and décor that also would mix with modern and eclectic pieces.

“I have even a little bit of midcentury in there but mostly pretty primitive pieces,” she said. “So it's probably what I would consider a hodgepodge.”

When they created a little mud room from what originally was just two closets, bust out walls and what they found were beautiful pieces of molding and sawdust where carpenters had been in there and just kind of threw leftover pieces.

She also found a small Sunday School Bible card dated July 29, 1906.

Where the outdoor fire pit is, Sayles had grass removed and brought in gravel and found a huge concrete fountain.

Along with redoing the kitchen, Sayles redid the master bathroom, which was originally a sleeping porch, as well as the entire roof and added another bedroom into the attic.

The front porch had a lot of wasps, so she had the newel post and base of the columns completely rebuilt from mahogany, which was originally there. The Sayles’ spent more than $30,000 on that project.

“It's been a very special place for us,” she said. “To me, it’s paradise in the middle of the city.”

Sayles said it was not an easy decision to move out because when she bought the house, she thought she would never leave.

“It's just been an honor to take care of it and to be custodians of it for the 10 years that we've owned the home and we would just like someone to take it further and keep up with it,” she said. “It’s just a sweet, sweet home.”

Though she and her family have worked laboriously on the inside of the home, one her favorite places to be actually is in the backyard.

“There is a majestic backyard with a symphony of fireflies,” she said. “Oftentimes, I’ll go back there and sit on the swing on the oak tree at dusk and watch them.”

She and her friends will go out there with a glass of wine and sit and talk for hours.

“We did that one of the last nights,” she said. “We all cried.”

The yard also has been a place to set up the projector for family movie nights and a venue for hosting various parties.

“Just to have people celebrate that home with us carries a lot of special moments for us,” she said. “It’s not an easy decision to pass it on but we’ve been grateful for the opportunity to be there.”

After she moved in, the Sayles family held a yard sale. During which, a man stopped by and said when he was growing up, they would host plays on the large front porch and people would sit on the lawn and in the 1940s and 1950s.

The family spent not only much of their own time at the house, but hosted events, parties and wedding receptions there. Sayles’ youngest daughter was even born in the master bedroom.

“Every Saturday night, six to 20 of us would gather on that porch and just spend hours hanging out, talking while our children would run around and jump on the trampoline,” she said. “It’s been very good to us.”

