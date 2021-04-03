Old City Cemetery holds first Easter egg hunt, strives to increase family programs

Peed said the event was made possible in part by partnerships with local businesses.

Among the 400 total eggs hidden in the shrub garden, six were multi-colored and contained a coupon, donated by Mama Crockett's Cider Donuts, for a free doughnut.

Peed said Givens Books & Little Dickens donated two $10 gift certificates — one went to the child who found the golden egg, and one to the child who found the most eggs. The child who found the fewest eggs also won a prize — a $10 gift card to Chick-fil-A, donated by a former Old City Cemetery board member, Peed said.

Lynchburg resident Nancy Cook said since the beginning of the pandemic, she has been on the lookout for COVID-safe outdoor activities for her kids and was glad to come across this one.

"The kids loved it," Cook said. "They had smiles on their faces the whole time."

Forest resident Laurie Gulluscio volunteered at Saturday's event and said she was excited to see so many families show up.

"This is a very romantic place, it's got amazing history, it's a time capsule," Gulluscio said. "People need to know this is here and just what a gem it is."