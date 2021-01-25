Old City Cemetery iconic angel statue wins $1,000 restoration prize

The iconic white marble angel statue in Lynchburg’s Old City Cemetery has won the People's Choice Award, and $1,000, from the Virginia Association of Museums' Top 10 Endangered Artifacts program.

The angel statue, erected in the early 1900s, received almost 4,000 votes out of a total of 13,000 cast in online voting as the public decided which of 10 artifacts would receive the prize.

The statue is at risk of toppling over due to an unstable foundation exacerbated by a tunneling groundhog and a wet season that left the foundation soft and loose. The money will help save the statue by fixing the foundation.

This angel figure, which marks the grave of a 2-year-old, was obtained by an emancipated African American stonecutter named William Henry Jefferson, according to Old City Cemetery marketing and event planner Lucas Peed.

Jefferson was born enslaved and was emancipated in 1853. Though this particular angel statue was not carved by Jefferson, he is responsible for more than 20 stone carvings found marking African American graves in sections of the Old City Cemetery, many noted by his signature pointed tops and block lettering.

